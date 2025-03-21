Was Chief White Bear and Thomas Clingman the same person?

Thomas Clingman

Six days before Helene rocked Katuah the government renamed Clingmans Dome to Kuwohi. Clingman fought hard for the sovereignty of Turtle Island as a naturalist, North Carolina Senator and eventual General of the Confederacy. Modern history dismisses these men as racist. This is funny to me since the word “confederacy” came from the Iroquois who freely embraced the Cherokee.

Political mythology requires us to reject the true history of the South. It’s no coincidence Sherman’s March to the Sea obliterated the remaining strongholds in order to create what we call a “more perfect Union.”

The Cherokee that once dominated this land made the Smoky Mountains their final refuge. They found an alliance with Confederate loyalists and even the Scottish Highlanders.

- Never forget Clingmans Dome was the home of the Great Cherokee Chief White Bear and his clan.

- Never forget one third of the Cherokee were integrated white people.

- Never forget it was Clingman, and others like him, who fought with their lives to defend the ancient legacy of Turtle Island.

- Never forget Columbus did not discover America he erased it.