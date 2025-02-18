Below is a comprehensive list of American military interventions on foreign soil since World War II. These including invasions, military operations, interventions, and previously-covert operations later made known. Zero of these occupations were approved by Congress. None of them came from a declaration of war. This is what peace looks like to the eagle.
1940s
Honduras (1941) – U.S. intervened during a border conflict between Honduras and El Salvador.
Japan (1945) – U.S. invaded Japan during World War II, ending the Pacific War after the atomic bombings.
Germany (1944–1945) – U.S. troops participated in the Allied invasion of Germany, contributing to the defeat of Nazi forces.
Italy (1943) – U.S. forces invaded Italy as part of the Allied campaign to defeat Axis powers.
China (1945–1949) – U.S. provided military aid and advisers to the Nationalist forces in the Chinese Civil War.
Korea (1945–1950) – U.S. forces occupied South Korea after Japan’s defeat; U.S. involvement in the Korean War began in 1950.
1950s
Korea (1950–1953) – U.S. fought in the Korean War under the United Nations command to defend South Korea from the North Korean invasion.
Iran (1953) – U.S. orchestrated the coup (Operation Ajax) that overthrew Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh and reinstalled the Shah.
Lebanon (1958) – U.S. military intervention to stabilize the Lebanese government during a political crisis.
Vietnam (1959–1963) – U.S. provided military aid and advisers to the South Vietnamese government to combat communist insurgents.
Guatemala (1954) – U.S. supported a coup (Operation PBSUCCESS) to overthrow President Jacobo Árbenz and prevent a communist government.
1960s
Vietnam (1961–1965) – U.S. began large-scale military advisory support to South Vietnam.
Dominican Republic (1965) – U.S. troops intervened to prevent a communist takeover during the Dominican Civil War.
Laos (1964–1973) – U.S. conducted bombing campaigns and special operations in Laos during the Vietnam War to attack North Vietnamese forces.
Cambodia (1970) – U.S. launched a secret bombing campaign and invaded Cambodia to destroy North Vietnamese sanctuaries.
Cuba (1961) – U.S. supported the failed Bay of Pigs invasion by Cuban exiles to overthrow Fidel Castro's government.
Thailand (1962) – U.S. established military bases and provided support for counterinsurgency efforts.
1970s
Chile (1973) – U.S. supported the military coup that overthrew President Salvador Allende, bringing General Augusto Pinochet to power.
Angola (1975–1976) – U.S. provided covert support to anti-communist rebels during the Angolan Civil War.
1980s
Iran (1980) – U.S. attempted the failed Operation Eagle Claw to rescue American hostages in Tehran.
Grenada (1983) – U.S. invaded to overthrow the Marxist government after a coup.
Lebanon (1982–1984) – U.S. peacekeeping forces were sent to Lebanon during the Lebanese Civil War. U.S. forces withdrew after the 1983 bombing of the U.S. Marine barracks.
El Salvador (1980s) – U.S. provided military support to the Salvadoran government during its civil war against leftist rebels.
Honduras (1980s) – U.S. used Honduras as a base for operations against Nicaraguan Sandinistas and to support Contra rebels.
Nicaragua (1980s) – U.S. supported Contra rebels fighting the Sandinista government. The U.S. also conducted covert military operations.
Panama (1989) – U.S. invaded to depose General Manuel Noriega and restore democratic governance.
Libya (1986) – U.S. conducted airstrikes on Libyan targets in retaliation for the bombing of a Berlin nightclub frequented by U.S. servicemen.
1990s
Kuwait/Iraq (1991) – U.S. led the coalition forces to expel Iraqi forces from Kuwait in Operation Desert Storm (Gulf War).
Somalia (1992–1994) – U.S. forces participated in a humanitarian mission during the Somali Civil War under Operation Restore Hope.
Bosnia and Herzegovina (1995) – U.S. participated in NATO peacekeeping and military intervention to end the Bosnian War.
Haiti (1994) – U.S. intervened to restore President Jean-Bertrand Aristide to power after he was ousted in a coup.
Bosnia and Herzegovina (1995) – U.S. military forces participated in the NATO-led Operation Joint Endeavor as part of the Dayton Accords to end the Bosnian War.
Kosovo (1999) – U.S. participated in NATO’s military intervention against Serbia to stop the ethnic cleansing of Albanians in Kosovo.
2000s
Afghanistan (2001–present) – U.S. invaded Afghanistan to dismantle al-Qaeda and remove the Taliban after the September 11 attacks.
Iraq (2003–2011) – U.S. invaded Iraq under the pretext of Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMDs), leading to the overthrow of Saddam Hussein.
Liberia (2003) – U.S. forces intervened in Liberia's civil war, supporting peacekeeping efforts to end the conflict.
Haiti (2004) – U.S. military intervention to restore order following a rebellion that ousted President Aristide.
Pakistan (2000s–present) – U.S. conducted covert drone strikes against Taliban and al-Qaeda targets, especially in regions like Waziristan.
Sudan (2000s) – U.S. conducted airstrikes and other covert military actions to combat terrorism.
Yemen (2002–present) – U.S. military intervention, including drone strikes and special operations, against al-Qaeda and Houthi rebels.
Syria (2014–present) – U.S. intervention against ISIS, including airstrikes and support for Kurdish forces in Syria.
2010s
Libya (2011) – U.S. participated in NATO-led intervention to overthrow Colonel Muammar Gaddafi during the Libyan Civil War.
Syria (2011–present) – U.S. military action against ISIS and support for Kurdish forces in Syria.
South Sudan (2013–present) – U.S. deployed troops to provide security and humanitarian aid in the South Sudanese Civil War.
2020s
Yemen (ongoing) – U.S. support for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen's civil war, including drone strikes and logistics.
Somalia (ongoing) – U.S. military presence and operations against the al-Shabaab group.
Ukraine (2022–present) – U.S. has provided extensive military aid and training to Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, though direct military involvement has been limited.
Some of those excuses are a bit questionable..... but all war is questionable so.... as you were!
Unfortunately, I was aware of this. Looks much more depressing when you look at the entire list. Such a pity all the lives sacrificed for greed. Most have no idea :-(