Finished this today.

This track is a unique blend of Pop Rap and Funk, pairing a new-school dank energy with a classic, grounded groove. It’s high-energy and rhythmic, bridging the gap between modern R&B and old-school soul.



Lyrics:

Turn this text to a kickass rap beat

Old school kind whine scratching out the sweet meat

Make a groove make me move and make a neat seat

Sipping tang from a fang make it sweet treat send tweet



Rolling we be rolling (rolling)



The trunk monkey say the truth is funky

His momma's got a double bunk so clunk lunky

The clowns pushing down ain't got no beat in da feet

Sound from the ground pushing everybody peat cleat



Rolling we be rolling (rolling)



Take this crew to a trickass soul vibe

New school dank kind liberate the sweet tribe

Wheels a tuggy wuggy dancing driveby sci-fi

We da gang off the chain from a superfly hifi



Rolling we be rolling (rolling)



King Kong fetish for a white girl life

Rosanna O'Danna Banana in the parlor with a knife

Great ape escape is a front page paper caper

Swinging like a simian up the skyscraper taper



Rolling we be rolling (rolling)



The monkey has spoken



The trunk monkey say the truth is funky

His momma's got a double bunk so clunk lunky

Round pound sound when she's bumping cookies lookie

Chess'ing with Chewbacca moving that wookie rookie



Rolling we be rolling (rolling)

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