Trunk Monkey Rap
King Kong fetish for a white girl life Rosanna O'Danna Banana in the parlor with a knife
Finished this today.
This track is a unique blend of Pop Rap and Funk, pairing a new-school dank energy with a classic, grounded groove. It’s high-energy and rhythmic, bridging the gap between modern R&B and old-school soul.
Lyrics:
Turn this text to a kickass rap beat
Old school kind whine scratching out the sweet meat
Make a groove make me move and make a neat seat
Sipping tang from a fang make it sweet treat send tweet
Rolling we be rolling (rolling)
The trunk monkey say the truth is funky
His momma's got a double bunk so clunk lunky
The clowns pushing down ain't got no beat in da feet
Sound from the ground pushing everybody peat cleat
Rolling we be rolling (rolling)
Take this crew to a trickass soul vibe
New school dank kind liberate the sweet tribe
Wheels a tuggy wuggy dancing driveby sci-fi
We da gang off the chain from a superfly hifi
Rolling we be rolling (rolling)
King Kong fetish for a white girl life
Rosanna O'Danna Banana in the parlor with a knife
Great ape escape is a front page paper caper
Swinging like a simian up the skyscraper taper
Rolling we be rolling (rolling)
The monkey has spoken
The trunk monkey say the truth is funky
His momma's got a double bunk so clunk lunky
Round pound sound when she's bumping cookies lookie
Chess'ing with Chewbacca moving that wookie rookie
Rolling we be rolling (rolling)
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Mine is more about a certain person that needs to go.
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