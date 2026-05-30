James True

James True

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Mary Perrodin's avatar
Mary Perrodin
10h

I have felt the snake moving under my feet. The sheer excitement of riding that never ending raising and falling, above and below. My true earth mother opens her hips, allowing the shift.

Fearful and open and ride the snakes back, to the end, in the circle, I smile.

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