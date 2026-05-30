I’ve been putting things in my belly my whole life. I place them in my face hole and they disappear. It’s a wormhole. Yes, I have a butt, but the rumors that those wormholes are connected are mostly speculative. Still, it seems fitting I would be swallowed in the same monumental way as a kind of cosmic balance.

So what would that look like? What if our entire experience here was simply the gut lumen of a giant timesnake, so large we created a universe inside its gastric fluid? This is more than speculative. The world is a biology long before we separate it into living vs. material. We ignore more than we accept. Our sensory experience is a collective cellular hallucination that only has to work—it never has to be correct, true, or authentic.

This cosmology has been in my belly for years. At the root of all things is the serpent. The snake eating its own tail is us—the collective biology eating its own tail in a meal we call reality. This explains why we live such a rich experience here. The cosmic snake’s enteric system is as diverse as your own. The microorganisms in its gut crave a rich and diverse diet of you and me. A ripe, lit human is the spice every timesnake craves.

I captured this cosmology in lyrics.

Lyrics:

Ouroboros, come here for us

Its belly stretches from womb to tomb

We marinate in sacred doom

It’s not a hunter or a thief

It licks our brain for joy and grief

As above, so it is below

Time’s the snake that eats you slow

From DNA to outer space

The serpent’s the entire place

Ophiuchus

Quetzalcoatl is its name

He swims the juice that’s in your veins

He plucks the fruit of consciousness

He wants the dream that’s rare and dense

As above, so it is below

Time’s the snake that eats you slow

From DNA to outer space

The serpent’s the entire place

Ophiuchus

The galaxy’s its gaping jaw

It eats the planet, moon, and all

The hungry thunder in the mist

Nom, nom, nomming epiphysis

As above, so it is below

Time’s the snake that eats you slow

From DNA to outer space

The serpent’s the entire place

Ophiuchus

Ouroboros, come here for us

Maya’s curtain gives us light

Keeps us dancing through the night

Passion, joy, despair, defeat

All the flavors bittersweet

As above, so it is below

Time’s the snake that eats you slow

From DNA to outer space

The serpent’s the entire place

Ophiuchus

Find this track on my new CD, Zodiatrix: Disco is your North Star.