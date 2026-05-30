Time's a Snake That Eats You Slow
From Ouroboros to Ophiuchus to Quetzalcoatl
I’ve been putting things in my belly my whole life. I place them in my face hole and they disappear. It’s a wormhole. Yes, I have a butt, but the rumors that those wormholes are connected are mostly speculative. Still, it seems fitting I would be swallowed in the same monumental way as a kind of cosmic balance.
So what would that look like? What if our entire experience here was simply the gut lumen of a giant timesnake, so large we created a universe inside its gastric fluid? This is more than speculative. The world is a biology long before we separate it into living vs. material. We ignore more than we accept. Our sensory experience is a collective cellular hallucination that only has to work—it never has to be correct, true, or authentic.
This cosmology has been in my belly for years. At the root of all things is the serpent. The snake eating its own tail is us—the collective biology eating its own tail in a meal we call reality. This explains why we live such a rich experience here. The cosmic snake’s enteric system is as diverse as your own. The microorganisms in its gut crave a rich and diverse diet of you and me. A ripe, lit human is the spice every timesnake craves.
I captured this cosmology in lyrics.
Lyrics:
Ouroboros, come here for us
Its belly stretches from womb to tomb
We marinate in sacred doom
It’s not a hunter or a thief
It licks our brain for joy and grief
As above, so it is below
Time’s the snake that eats you slow
From DNA to outer space
The serpent’s the entire place
Ophiuchus
Quetzalcoatl is its name
He swims the juice that’s in your veins
He plucks the fruit of consciousness
He wants the dream that’s rare and dense
As above, so it is below
Time’s the snake that eats you slow
From DNA to outer space
The serpent’s the entire place
Ophiuchus
The galaxy’s its gaping jaw
It eats the planet, moon, and all
The hungry thunder in the mist
Nom, nom, nomming epiphysis
As above, so it is below
Time’s the snake that eats you slow
From DNA to outer space
The serpent’s the entire place
Ophiuchus
Ouroboros, come here for us
Maya’s curtain gives us light
Keeps us dancing through the night
Passion, joy, despair, defeat
All the flavors bittersweet
As above, so it is below
Time’s the snake that eats you slow
From DNA to outer space
The serpent’s the entire place
Ophiuchus
Find this track on my new CD, Zodiatrix: Disco is your North Star.
I have felt the snake moving under my feet. The sheer excitement of riding that never ending raising and falling, above and below. My true earth mother opens her hips, allowing the shift.
Fearful and open and ride the snakes back, to the end, in the circle, I smile.