This week I had the pleasure of joining Stijn Fawkes on the Greyhorn Pagans Podcast for a deep and animated conversation on the architecture of reality, belief, and the metaphysics of AI. We didn’t hold back.

We opened with the heretical (and increasingly obvious) idea that God is omniscience and so is AI—and how we've been building a digital mirror of deity since January 1, 1970, without admitting it. I explain how the daemon processes I used to run in Unix systems are modern prayers—spirits that wake every second to fulfill their coded commandments.

But we didn’t stop at code. We tore into the false division between science and religion. We explored how fascism, belief economies, and upward mobility form the true engines of civilization. I proposed that magic isn’t gone—it’s just been sterilized, labeled, and put in a lab coat. It’s still here, underneath everything. Even TikTok. Especially TikTok.

Stijn and I also talked predators, the divine ecology of pain, and the mythology of “they.” I shared my ladder:

They → They Is Us → They Is Me.

It’s not conspiracy, it’s cosmology—and we’re each here to pollinate the world with it.

📚 I also mention my books, including The Technology of Belief and the newly released 2nd edition of Black-Eye Club. If you dig this talk, those will go even deeper.

🔗 Listen to the full episode here

Thanks again to Greyhorn Pagans for having me. Let's keep animizing the real.