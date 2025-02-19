“Appropriation is percolation to those who drink the soil” - Chief Run with Scissors

Hatching from the back of Wetiko, they call me “Run with Scissors.” Multi-national corporations fear the thunder of my jaw. I am feral and evasive. The road is a river of tar. Every moon the bricks collect sweat for their granite queen. I am a sacred bastard seed. The hollow rocks sprout vines of electricity. I drink from their chutes to sharpen my tongue.

I am a why-less revolution. Psychopathy wins races wisdom won’t play. There is nothing wise in the Colosseum. Victory is flesh for fondue. The sound of “You beat me” is more civilized than “You eat me.” These are the Flower Wars. The right thigh is more precious than the left. The skull is donated to the church while the elbows are tossed to the dogs. Self-worth rises from the bloody steps of a pyramid. There is no scheme. Sunlight is out to get you. It seeks your every move because you are its calligraphy.

Can you see me in these words? Do you apply a voice to their tongue? This is my demon surrounding you. I am knocking on your pores. Your every eye intrigues me. I tease them with my peculiarity. It’s the only way inside. I am guilty of soliciting. Shall I die from your lack of curiosity? Not die as in death but die as in suffocate. Witness is oxygen under water. It tickles my skin in a precious flame of bubbles.

Every paragraph is a portal. Have you earned this opportunity? You better be ready cuz here it comes. God wants you to run with scissors.