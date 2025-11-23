Come to Africa and ask someone what they are.

You won’t hear “Black.”

White Man is Dehydrated Heritage

You’ll hear Igbo, Wolof, Kikuyu, Dinka, Fang, Amhara, Oromo, Xhosa, Bemba, Maasai, Mandinka, Tuareg, or Akan. Africa does not identify people by color. It never has. The continent identifies people by pattern: the same way it reads animals, landscapes, wind, migration, and season.

This isn’t romanticism.

This is how Africa actually sees humanity.

Africa Invented Human Diversity

When Africans look at one another, they see phenotype, ancestry, and region-coded morphology — the signatures of thousands of years of migration, selection, climate, and lineage.

They read: bone structure, cranial geometry, cheek-arch shape, hair curl patterns, jaw angle, forehead slope, melanin types (red, gold, blue-black, umber), pigmentation undertones, tooth shape, limb proportion, scent markers, linguistic ancestry, regional morphological codes.

These aren’t stereotypes.

They’re anthropological markers used for centuries to distinguish clans, migrations, and origins. To be native is to resonate the patterns of the land. Becoming native takes more than time. It takes willingness. It requires a surrender to the land’s language and water.

Here in Africa: a Dinka is not a Yoruba. A Somali is not a Shona. A Tutsi is not a Kongo. A Khoisan face is not a Fulani face.

These differences are not subtle. They are patterned, inherited, and encoded by geography. The giraffe’s coat resonates Africa’s fractal.

Every Giraffe Is a Geo Marker

Giraffes are not “brown.”

A Kenyan Maasai elder can read a giraffe’s coat the same way they read clan lineages: reticulated giraffes (large webbed polygons from the Samburu north), Maasai giraffes (irregular starbursts shaped by volcanic plains), Kordofan giraffes (tight broken patches from the Sahel), Nubian giraffes (pale lattices adapted to desert light).

Giraffe is A Rorschach Geo Beacon

Giraffe is a Rorschach geo beacon. You heard me. These patterns are more than decoration — they are the land’s coded information embedded in skin.

Humans work the same way.

We are children of Adam — a name that means earth. Our skin is clay, and we are meant to be stained by its colors. We are hue-mans. We are white until we give the land our root. White culture has no root and so it takes what it can and collapses into a package called “Cracker.”

Africa does not.

Africa reads people the way it reads giraffes: ancestry visibly encoded.

Nothing in Africa is color-coded.

Everything is pattern-coded.

White Man is “Cracker.” Crackers are packaged, portable, homeless, and dehydrated.

So What Does Africa Call Europeans?

(Hint: Not “White.”)

This is where the Swahili concepts matter — but only inside Africa’s pattern-thinking worldview. Here are three words in Swahili showcasing this very different view of what it means to be a hue-man.

1. MZUNGU — the stranger who spins in circles

Long before any Europeans arrived, the word mzungu already existed in Swahili. It described a person who moved without orientation — someone who didn’t know the land beneath his feet, the rhythms of the seasons, the logic of the wind, or the way the soil speaks to those who belong to it. A mzungu is a person who walks in circles because he does not have a compass.

So when Europeans finally stepped onto African shores — pale, sun-struck, disoriented by heat and geography, wandering without the guidance of ancestral pattern — Africans did not reach for a word meaning “white.” They reached for the far older word they already had: mzungu.

A mzungu is not defined by his color but by his dislocation.

It is not about skin.

It is about pattern-loss, the condition of a human who cannot yet read the land he stands upon.

2. WAZIMU — the madness of losing one’s pattern entirely

Wazimu does not mean madness the way Americans use the word. In Swahili, wazimu is the state a person enters when they have been severed from their grounding — their lineage, their rituals, their land, their kinship, their ancestral orientation. It is what happens when a human passes through life without the internal map that makes them coherent.

When identity becomes abstract, when color replaces clan, when pigment replaces pattern, a person enters wazimu — a disorientation born from the loss of everything that once rooted them.

American politics manufactures wazimu. It forces people into a hypothetical of “black” or “white.” These categories hover above the soil and have no relationship to the land or its vibration. In Africa, identity emerges from geography, ancestry, and inherited shape. In America, identity is flattened into states and counties.

Wazimu is the psychic cost of living above the ground instead of inside it.

3. ZERU ZERU — whiteness without ancestral markings

In East Africa, particularly in Tanzania, the term zeru zeru refers to people with albinism — those whose bodies carry little or no melanin. Within many communities, these individuals have long been seen as standing slightly outside the normal pattern-grid of ancestry. Because their skin carries no pigment, they seem to carry no visible markings of clan or region, no color inherited from soil or lineage.

This has given the term a charged double meaning. On one side, people with albinism have historically faced vulnerability and misunderstanding; on the other, they are sometimes imagined as spiritually potent or difficult to categorize — beings whose pale bodies sit at the boundary between the patterned world and something liminal. Their color does not “locate” them the way African phenotype usually does.

This is what makes zeru zeru such a powerful lens for understanding the American idea of “white.” Not because Europeans resemble people with albinism, but because whiteness in America is the color without a compass. It’s an identity stripped of its skin — Gaelic, Slavic, Ashkenazi, Sicilian, Breton — leaving only a blank, pale surface.

In this sense, zeru zeru is less about complexion and more about disconnection: a visual absence where a pattern should be. A color that doesn’t root you to a place. A surface without a story printed underneath.

Is White Man Simply Lost?

Africa’s point is simple — there is no such thing as “Black.”

People are patterned, region-coded, phenotypically mapped, clan-marked, lineage-visible, and shaped by the land. Africa never needed the word “Black.” America does not need the word “White.”

Africa teaches that whiteness is not identity — it is the absence of roots. It’s what happens when a person has been indentured, unmoored, and stripped from the salt that once bound him to the soil.

The “White Man” is not a tribe. The Cherokee saw him as an orphan. When they adopted him, they welcomed him as a long hair — a man choosing the land over the settlement. Long hair showed the earth had marked you. In the colonies this was forbidden. Settlers were punished for growing their hair long or mingling with the natives.

The “White Man” is a phase — a moment of suspension. He is no longer European but not yet Indian. He is the slave calling himself a freeman.

“White Slavery Shall Not Be Treated.”

White slavery matters despite how much we ignore it. America’s white man was indentured to a colony and forced to work the land. The colonial fort was a corporate enclosure where white was preserved, not planted. The Lost Colony of Roanoke wasn’t lost — it’s gates were opened. The people came to their senses and turned native.

The white settlers built a country on stilts. They called it a new land because there were no white men to be found. But the land betrayed them. It seeped through the cracks in their gate. The accents changed. The faces changed. The instincts changed. The island of America has been coloring “White Man” ever since.

The Appalachian Brow

The Alabama Whitey

The Cajun Jim

The Montana Rex

The Navajo Quiet

The Midwest Flat

The Southern Drawl

The New York Brash

The Northwest Brooding

The Jersey Chest puffer

The Lone Star Squint

The Infamous Man From Florida

White Man lives in exile. His water comes from somewhere else, his mythology comes from somewhere else, his heritage comes from somewhere else. He was never meant to thrive apart from a homeland—he was engineered to be shipped, imported, and resettled. The White Man is dying because his version of success requires constant uprooting. The migration is over. It’s time to come out of the fort and touch the mud with every toe. Until that day comes, the world remains in danger, because White Man profits from having no home.

I have written a book about Africa called Black-Eye Club.