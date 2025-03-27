What if gaslighting isn't what you think it is? What if the labels of narcissist, sociopath, or manipulator hide something deeper—something sacred? In this deeply philosophical and electrifying stream, James peels back the layers of modern labels and exposes the myth behind gaslighting.

From Trojan War mythos to Cybertruck psyops, from belief as parasitism to the alchemy of unconditional love, this episode explores the shocking idea that gaslighters may actually be the mentors, midwives, and magi of personal transformation.

James invites you to confront your own influence, your own power to believe—and the price of wielding it. You’ll never see gaslighting the same way again.