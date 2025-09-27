Stephen Miller’s Klan Wake

“African-American” is understood as a term for people who link their heritage with Africa.

“Christian-Nationalist” is a term for people who link their heritage with Christianity.

By definition, African-Americans are Americans who used to live in Africa.

By definition, Christian-Nationalists are Americans who used to live in Christianity.

This is why Stephen Miller’s sermon felt like a klan rally, but somehow worse.

Yes, worse. The original Klan didn’t hide. It wasn’t about race it was about community. The klan was the only government back then. It was a civic club, like Kiwanis, organizing itself in daylight, and proud of its name. The uniform gave them righteousness, just like the flag.

But this new movement is different. Christian-nationalists can’t say what they are. They slip behind the shield of “Christianity,” the way the Nazi Party hid behind the word “socialism.”

Both use the Cross to persecute whatever is different, in the name of purity and self-preservation. But unlike the Klan, Christian-nationalists are too afraid to see their own reflection.

If the words Christian and Nationalist represent you, why be ashamed? Why reject the label?

The answer may be in the definition.