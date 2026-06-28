The solace of information asymmetry

Firstly, this meme is hilarious. Anyone with pets understands the dark, domestic humor of this meme and the comedy of absolute informational asymmetry. Pets, like people, lounge obliviously in a peaceful world, each reinforcing the other’s reality. Our hero holds absolute power over the room. His secret of what’s about to happen is a curtain wrapped around their entire world. But why is this experience pleasurable, and what sort of comforts are derived from wielding the future?

Outside this domestic peace, the jungle is full of predators. But the vacuum is not a predator. The owner is not a predator. What terrifies the pet most is its ignorance exposed. Ignorance makes us prey. The opposite of ignorance makes us a predator. The predator controls the prey’s reality. They forge a common sanity through the power of a threat.

Sanity is a fort we build from dead trees. Its ectoplasm is thickest in cities and villages. A single road through a barren desert is a sanity antenna. Its concrete foundations are symbols of its integrity. Sanity is made of recognizable symbols. We sip sanity from their shape. A tree gives sanity through its leaves being the same. One sits in the shade of its recognition to recharge.

Technology is sanity’s fruit. The psyche grows from its meat. A man remembers the name of a horse. This is a feature of sanity. These psychic buoys are crucial for survival. Cell towers. ATMs. Gas stations. Corporate logos. Universal icons and pariahs. These commonalities hold civilization together. In the wilderness, sanity dies alone. The jungle turns us back into verbs where no one gets a name.

II. The Social Lens of Sanity

We romanticize the human mind as an isolated island, but that version was deprecated in the Neanderthal. Sanity is a group sport. The hermit is defined by the distance of his orbit around a village. Trivial human contact is a myth. The collaborative witness we give each other collapses uncertainties we could not crush alone.

The brain atrophies without social input. Severe psychological deterioration—including states like schizophrenia—can be understood through this exact social lens. The mind does not operate in a vacuum; it requires constant, delicate reassurance and environmental feedback to maintain a baseline understanding of what is real. If you’ve been sane your whole life, you might struggle to believe this. You have to know crazy to understand.

When someone is “off,” or identifies as a Targeted Individual (TI), a tragic, quiet eviction takes place. They are slowly, systematically weaned off the social support structure. Nobody confronts them, and nobody admits what is happening to them. Instead, society employs a defensive reflex and fakes coherence. Fake coherence is pretty devastating when it corrupts your antenna. You are told you are getting validation, but the juice is withheld. You feel “off” because everyone has turned you “off” without telling you. But when you tell a burning man that he isn’t on fire, you don’t extinguish the flames. You become the ghost. They have no choice but to cut the tether to society.

Everyone agrees with Esteban’s reality as people seek cover on the tarmac of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. (Credit: Joe Raedle)

Esteban Santiago, the 2017 Fort Lauderdale Airport shooter’s biography perfectly documents this spiral of isolation and the crushing weight of being entirely disbelieved. Weeks before the tragedy, he walked directly into an FBI office in Anchorage, begging for help. He explicitly stated that his mind was being targeted by government signals. He was institutionalized for four days in a facility that didn’t believe him. Symptoms of psychic breach grew as his mind entered a catastrophic state of starvation. So they released him from custody, returned his firearm, and sent him on his way.

Santiago would go on to abandon his family. He moved into a motel hoping to outrun the people who were following him. A few days later, they were listening through the walls. No one believed him, so he left Alaska. He went to the airport, bought a one-way ticket to Fort Lauderdale, and checked his handgun. Santiago landed and opened fire at the baggage claim. He emptied two magazines so the world would share his reality. No one could argue with what happened. Everyone in that airport was on the same page. His page. For once in his life, people confirmed his reality. This is why he did it.

Was he crazy, or was he isolated? Not isolation in the sense of being accepted by a family or a community, but in the asphyxiation of psychic oxygen? That’s how important it is to be seen and regulated. We don’t treat things like schizophrenia; we exterminate them. We give no quarter to a multi-threaded reality because sanity is too delicate to survive without a herd.