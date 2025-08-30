If I had to explain the birth of Christianity in one sentence, it would be this: ‘It burns when I pee.’ That cry gave rise to what Romans mocked as a woman’s religion — a passion for genital hygiene colliding with a state-sponsored resistance to abstinence. This is the story of the rise and fall of Priapus, and the reason The Holy Cross endures as an upturned phallus.

About Roman Pedophilia

Internet shock-bait loves to claim Jesus was a pedophile. The “evidence”? A loose Greek translation and a mysterious linen-wrapped boy in Mark’s Gospel.

“A young man was following him, clothed in a linen sheet over his naked body; and they seized him. But he left the linen sheet behind and fled naked.” — Mark 14:51–52

This neaniskos (“young man”) reappears at the tomb in a white robe. Weird detail? Sure. Proof of sexual scandal? Not even close.

The Greek word λῃστής (lēstēs) doesn’t mean “pervert.” It means “bandit,” “rebel,” “pirate.” Josephus uses it for insurgents. John uses it for Barabbas. Plutarch uses it for Caesar’s kidnappers. Nowhere does it mean “child molester.”

And here’s the kicker: Rome didn’t even have a crime category for “pedophilia.” They had stuprum (illicit sex that dishonored a freeborn family), iniuria (personal assault/insult), and perduellio (treason). But “sleeping with kids” wasn’t punished as pedophilia in the modern sense — it was handled as a class offense, not a child-protection law.

Rome crucified rebels, deserters, pirates. Crucifixion was a political billboard, not a moral one. Cicero called it “the worst and most cruel punishment.” Seneca said it was designed for spectacle. Nobody was nailed up for sexual crimes.

So the “Jesus the pedophile” meme only works if you picture Rome as some Victorian tea party clutching pearls over deviance. Reality check: Rome was a city that lined its streets with penis windchimes and threw state-sponsored orgies.

The Rising of the Flaccid

Rome’s obsession with chastity wasn’t Christian morality — it was national security theater. The Vestal Virgins were basically human firewalls. Their chastity wasn’t about virtue; it was about keeping Rome’s divine insurance policy active. Break the vow, bury her alive. Problem solved, gods appeased.

Same with the Lex Scantinia — a law that supposedly “protected boys,” but really just protected citizen honor. A senator caught with a slave boy? Shrug. A senator caught corrupting a citizen’s son? Scandal, exile, fines. It was always about status, not safety.

Rome’s Religion Was Sex

Phallic charms hung from necks, doorways, and gardens. Priapus was worshipped with a permanent erection. The streets of Pompeii had more carved dicks than stop signs. Festivals like Lupercalia, Floralia, and Saturnalia were legal orgies disguised as civic duty.

In that world, Christianity wasn’t a “moral upgrade.” It was a rebellion. Abstinence was civil disobedience. To refuse Rome’s lust economy was treason. That’s why Tacitus sneered at Christians as “haters of mankind” — they were pulling out of the system.

The Neaniskos in Mark

So what’s up with the naked linen boy? Probably not a sex toy. More likely an initiation symbol. In Greek mystery cults (Isis, Eleusis), initiates wore linen, stripped, and re-emerged in white. Mark’s neaniskos looks like an aborted initiate: he flees unfinished, then reappears clothed in white. It’s a mystery-play motif, not a scandal sheet.

The Real Inversion

Christianity didn’t polish Rome’s morality; it flipped it. Rome measured manhood by erections in public rituals. Christianity measured manhood by restraint. Rome paraded phalluses in the street; Christians hid in catacombs.

The “pedophile Jesus” meme misses the point. What’s hiding in plain sight is bigger: Christianity was born not out of prudery, but out of Rome’s erotic overdose.

And if you want to know what the Vatican vault really hides? Imagine acres of ancient sex toys. Ticklers, wigglers, garglejupits, cardibips, carrot-peelers, and enough syphilis to fuel the apocalypse.