All of this started with the false assumption the government gets to make sure everyone in its borders is a citizen. This assumption is not legal. It’s not illegal. It’s never been done, but the people are buying into it. It violates habeas corpus, but “public safety” has trumped the Constitution since Lincoln. All of us were indentured as freemen.

The Khan of Census

It’s not law. It’s consensus. This is what democracy is without lipstick. Mobs rule. Objectivism wins. Anecdotes are sent to the gas chamber. Fascism is the Holy Spirit of Science crammed into a singular container of agreement.

The self is a sin of the group. Your identity is a difference away from a pole. The group is the pole. You are the vessel navigating around it. The pole is you but without a cursor. You are cursing your way through this world, which is why it feels like it sucks.

Humans are skin-turners. We have nerve antlers in our face, and we feel every vibration. Our only defense is petrification. We hide from predators behind a camouflage of apathy and “everything’s fake.”

We are moved because we are alive. We are unmoved because we are not. The werewolf/sibyl is not your enemy. This is your spirit animal, who is much more volatile and dangerous than you.

The idea this world is a soul trap is the real soul trap. But traps are places to hide as much as they are places to get caught.