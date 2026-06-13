I want to address this quote I saw last night:

“Our biggest problem is we refuse to believe that the people in control ‘couldn’t possibly be that evil’” - Sigma Wolf

I quote this here because it perfectly frames the sentiment all of us see when we scroll. It comes down to this phrase: “the people in control.” Someone being in control is one of the biggest assumptions of the truth community, or anyone on the path to discernment. This is dangerous legacy code in our mindset, left over from the days of being a slave on a leash. We paint over the feelings we are too ashamed to admit.

Have you ever noticed that anyone in charge tends to be labeled as “evil”? Your boss is evil. Your local judges are evil. The owners of the biggest corporations in your town are evil. Your politicians are evil. Your president is definitely evil. The higher you go, the more evil they become.

A popular way of interpreting this phenomenon is to believe life is evil and everyone is evil but you, your dog, and a few friends—and their dogs, by extension. You create a network of things you deem “non-evil.” I have no problem with this system; it has served me well over the years. But is it accurate, or is it just useful?

The unpopular way of explaining this exponential evil-to-success ratio is best called the thermodynamic abhorrence of success. We see this law best in Aesop’s The Fox and the Grapes. The fox calls the fruit sour because it is too high for him to reach. Our brains are clever like this. We sour the fruit to stop the tongue’s longing for it. It’s a brilliant strategy, but it ends up programming our genes. We’re lucky to notice it when we catch ourselves low-key hating the Joneses.

Two assumptions are working in tandem:

The world is controlled. The force that controls it is evil.

Insisting nature or the world works this way reveals a deep-seated fetish for slavery. Nature has no singular lion, or dark corporation of lions, ruling the world. This control mindset belongs to the slave seeking a master after being emancipated prematurely. The weight of emancipation is a slave’s heaviest chain. It is quite natural to expect freed men to wear the shackle as jewelry.

Consciousness is a slow emancipation from slavery. When you see the chain’s shadow, you have found the clever fox living between what a man says versus what a man thinks. It is our job to find our shadow and understand how clever we are at hiding from shame. In the case of a freed man, the shame is a desire to live in a world that is controlled. It makes us feel like we have conquered nature. We have to call our controllers evil because we aren’t supposed to want slavery. We have to label anyone outside of our pit “evil” to sabotage the rope we could climb to join them. By making success a kind of stairway to evil, we make it too sour to climb out. This is very clever.

Thanks for reading and sharing your thoughts below.

“In the pit, no one admits, the chains are for the cameras.”