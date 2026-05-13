When I was 25, I entered a love triangle. I found the energy vortex to be so intoxicating it left me an addict, wandering the streets of Kansas City at 4 o’clock in the morning, mourning the loss of someone who was never mine.

God, I loved being young. I love it more now, knowing those days are behind me and I can admire them from the comfort of 55.

Triangles come in one of two polarities. Mine was inverted. These are the “bad” kind because they have the most drama, and someone usually gets hurt. But I remind you: drama is heat, and pain is the crack of a dam breaking. Perhaps adults enter triangles for a reason. Perhaps they know the energy involved, even if they claim to be unconscious of it. Ignorance is a requirement for a transmogrification of the old self into something new. These triangles are socially condoned alchemy.

When you go to the big box store, you can’t help but hear love songs about them. Triangles make the world go round because they are circuits, and we are electric beings.

Being in a love triangle makes you think you love someone deeper than you do. I thought I did. I swore I did. Only later did I find out I meant nothing to her. For years, I lamented a triangle thinking it was about a girl. It tore me up knowing I wasn’t even a footnote in someone’s heart after they carved a river in mine.

But eventually, the lens shifted. It taught me about my own internal triangles growing up, and how I lost so much energy being addicted to someone who didn’t love me.

I wrote this song back then, right in the thick of the circuit. I remember the emptiness I carried in my solar plexus for years and how long it took me to locate the vacuum. It’s such a privilege to feel whole—and an even bigger one to remember how hard we fight our way out of the emptiness. Many never make it.