James True

James True

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BuelahMan's Revolt's avatar
BuelahMan's Revolt
7h

Like it, especially as someone that, too, was in one of those weird triangles that I got the stank side of. Had me boogered for years.

Curious what you think about Suno's voice function that uses your voice as the vocals?

In my case, I have around 10 personas that sing, including the one I made from one of my old Beatles parodies.

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Adrienne G's avatar
Adrienne G
6h

I once told a man I didn't love him. He already had one foot out the door and in another women's world. It hurt even more that after all that time he believed me. I assume now that is just what he needed to believe too move on, and I learned the foolish lesson again of loving someone that won't love you back properly.

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