Maybe you’re not too much. Maybe you were never too sensitive. Maybe your passion was never the problem. Maybe you’re not bipolar. Maybe you never needed Ritalin. Maybe you were outnumbered by people who were asleep with their eyes open. Maybe you had to do something to survive. Maybe you are the new species no one has ever seen before. Maybe the world was unaware of the necessities of your contribution.

Maybe.

Maybe, if this were all true, it would be difficult to become yourself completely. You would find it hard to feel confidence in the essence of who you are. But “maybe” is a prana loop. The dilation you inspire in others will be felt as fear until you become sure. Nothing you read will finish you. You have to do that by yourself when you feel the most alone.