Uncle Sam is Mixcoatl - The soil is alive and politics is the sound of its shrieking.

One of the more striking things to hit me this year was the similarities between Washington DC and the broadly named, “Aztecs.” These congruencies ran so deep it made me realize that government is not broken, it is ancient and maniacal. It would be more accurate to call our government alive. America is an ancient anaconda rising out of the water and the people electrify it with consciousness. None of this vision requires Peyote. You can see its tracks through a fresh eye.

Mexico City was founded on a swamp. So was the District of Columbia. Egypt explains the lotus has two parts. The root is “BA” and its roots reach down to the deepest of places. From the slimy swamp the lotus sprouts its “KA.” This flower is suspended in an upside down pool of oxygen. Lotus is torus divided by a horizon. The dome of this flower is a pristine white Capital. Its toes reach out from the blackest secrets planted in the mud. The gurgling chants from the religion of death and taxes are the throat of Quetzalcoatl; the plumed serpent of Washington, DC.

Amazon River means the “Python of Zon.” America means “Amu Ra Ka” or “The Python at the Sun’s feet.” In Greek, America means, “the cavern of Apollo’s Pythos”

See video

At the beginning of the sacrificial season, a girl with bells on her cheeks is brought to the top of Templo Mayor. She is paraded as innocent and seen as its living fruit. Her rosy cheeks bleed voluntarily like a natural blush. She has been worshiped for many seasons and her heart is ripe and ready. She is flailed alive and all of her parts are flung to the base of the temple to be remain unclaimed. The festival of sacrifice has begun with the death of freedom. She is the Liberty Bell broken and hung from the rafters.

The original Liberty Bell. AKA “Bells on Cheeks.” She is Princess Liberty who dies at the base of a bicameral temple where a party of war and a party of drought fight for control over the blood her sacrifice brings. She is cracked open and decorated, chopped and flayed to feed the Temple Mayor.

Today the Democrats worship Tlaloc, the god of global warming. Known back then as the rain God and protector of the fetus. Its people sacrifice flesh to its appeasement. If they do not deliver, the climate will eat them alive. Their only opposition is the war god, Huitzilopochtli. His followers, the Republicans, fear if they do not feed the god of war they will die by terrorism. Both sides are correct. Amuraka needs the Flower Wars to take another breath.

Both parties worshipped the Eagle Warrior and thank him for his service. Both then and now, the people acknowledge The Purple Heart and The Eternal Flame. I assure you none of these similarities are stretches or conspiracies. This energy is fractal because it is found in the soil of America. We hear it colloquially in the culture’s geographical accents.

The earliest traces of Uncle Sam can be seen in the depictions of Mixcoatl. The red and white stripes we call the “Dust Belt of America” are the fields of Mixcoatl. He raises his children from these folds and gives their ignorant hearts to war so its people survive. The Fifth Sun runs on sacrifice. The world of man is the sacrifice of a living heart. This is more personal than mythology.

The fifth sun’s heart beats inside you right now. The ribs stretch this heart steady atop the altar of your chest. Five lungs, insert five obsidian daggers, into five major blood vessels. The heart’s dying breath becomes your own. Her resurrection is the only thing that gives you the redemption to remember.

The heart bleeds in ever-dying sacrifice. She would die forever if she could. But if she did you wouldn’t notice. This is why the plumed snake shrieks. We are missing the meaning of her death. We are so much larger than a nation of words dismissed by the Holy Ghost of “Public Safety.” We are so much bigger than a Bill of Rights or the illusion we are free. We are the plumage of ancient anaconda and its consciousness is so big we lack the horizon to fathom it completely. All we can do is hallucinate it away until we cover it all with concrete.

-James