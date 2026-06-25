Imagine you build a jail to capture all the criminals, but the people outside start worshipping them. Worse, they send money—and even their own children to die—for the prisoners. Why? Because those prisoners make promises no one on the outside would ever give, honor, or keep.

That prison is Washington, D.C. Those criminals are politicians. The people outside are donors and voters.

The swamp is a perfect system ruined by people who want to believe empty promises. This dynamic mirrors the original model created by Hiawatha, the Bringer of the Great Peace. But Hiawatha was not a hero; he was a victim who engineered a solution. He invented the “swamp” and appointed the worst snakes to run it, but the people failed to understand his medicine.

Tadodaho is the system of honoring the “snakes in the hair.” Today, the people lack the wisdom to see it. All they do is fight over which side is the blindest, as if proving the other’s blindness somehow proves their own vision.

Hiawatha’s Medicine of Peace was a Great White Pine held by a longhouse

The Tyrant of the Swamp

To understand how we became trapped in this cycle, we have to look back at the foundational legend of Turtle Island. This isn’t a metaphor born in the 21st century; it is an ancient script.

Before the Haudenosaunee Confederacy was formed, the land was plagued by endless war, trauma, and blood feuds. At the absolute center of this chaos was a real man named Tadodaho. In oral tradition, Tadodaho was an Onondaga chief and a ruthless sorcerer. He was described as a misshapen monster with a twisted mind and literal writhing snakes for hair. He loved lawlessness and destruction. He even slaughtered Hiawatha’s daughters to prevent the message of peace from spreading.

Hiawatha was not a flawless, detached hero. He was a deeply traumatized victim of this tyrant. He wandered into exile, consumed by grief, until he met the Great Peacemaker. Together, they realized a harsh truth about human nature: you cannot defeat a monster with violence. You subdue him with accolades and bureaucracy.

So, Hiawatha invented the “swamp.”

David Cusick’s illustrations of Iroquois history, customs and mythical monsters from his 1848 book “Sketches of the Ancient History of the Six Nations”

Combing the Snakes

The story tells you Hiawatha and the Peacemaker did not banish Tadodaho, they subdued him on a throne of tyranny. The medicine was political. To secure peace, a Grand Council of fifty chiefs was formed to govern the warring nations. Tadodaho was made the Firekeeper—the supreme leader of the new government.

The first Constitution named Tadodaho as two chiefs:

The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court The Commander in Chief

The word “Chief” is magic. Hiawatha’s medicine was a containment system. The long white house centralized a council of chiefs—the prototype of Washington, D.C.—to lock the worst tyrants inside a room where they could only talk. The system was designed to weaponize their egos against one another, neutralizing their capacity for real-world harm and keeping them separate from the daily lives of the people. The politicians were meant to be the prisoners of the state, trapped by the heavy chains of bureaucracy.

The Death of Wisdom

The tragedy of modern Turtle Island is that the people completely misunderstood the medicine.

In the original Great Law of Peace, the leaders were strictly held accountable. The Clan Mothers—the wise women of the tribes—held the ultimate power of “dehorning” a chief. If a leader began acting like a snake again, the Clan Mothers would strip him of his title and throw him out. The people understood that the politicians in the council were dangerous sorcerors.

Today, we have abandoned the role of the vigilant Clan Mothers. The sorceror’s have formed two political nations to rival our locals. We have forgotten that Washington, D.C. is supposed to be a containment zone.

Instead of policing the snakes, voters and donors stand outside the cage, throwing money inside and treating the prison like a temple. We treat these contained monsters as heroes and messiahs. We mistake their empty promises—promises that no honest person would ever make—for genuine virtue.

We are no longer combing the snakes out of their hair. We are feeding them. And as we bicker back and forth over which party’s snake is the most righteous, we prove only one thing: the system Hiawatha built to protect us has become a cage we willingly lock ourselves inside.

The people are worshipping the snake.

The D.C. Longhouse: The Blueprint of the Prison

This comparison is not a loose metaphor; it is a literal architectural and constitutional copy. When the founders of the United States built Washington, D.C., they did not invent a new model of government. They plagiarized the structure of the Haudenosaunee Great Longhouse—but they stripped away the wisdom that kept it safe.

To understand how the modern prison works, you have to look at the blueprint Hiawatha and the Peacemaker originally laid out for the Grand Council. It was a strict, bicameral containment system designed to process raw political ambition through a series of fires.

The Bicameral Separation (The Houses)

The Grand Council did not vote as a single, chaotic mob. It was divided into two distinct legislative bodies, mirroring today’s House of Representatives and the Senate:

The “Senate” (The Elder Brothers): The Mohawk and Seneca nations sat on one side of the central fire. As the senior, more established members of the confederacy, they acted as the upper house. Any new law or policy had to be introduced, debated, and approved by them first.

The “House” (The Younger Brothers): Once the Elder Brothers reached a consensus, the proposal was literally passed across the fire to the Oneida and Cayuga nations. As the younger house, their job was to debate, counter, and verify the work of the senior members.

The Executive Veto (The Firekeepers)

If both the “upper” and “lower” houses managed to agree on a law, it was finally sent to the executive branch for approval. This was the role of the Onondaga nation, the Keepers of the Council Fire, led by the supreme Sachem—Tadodaho himself.

The Onondaga did not participate in the initial debates. Instead, they sat at the head of the system holding the absolute power of the veto. If Tadodaho and the Firekeepers felt a law violated the Great Law of Peace, they struck it down and sent it back to the houses. Only with their final seal of approval did a proposal become medicine for the people.

The Architecture of the Cage

We even built the prison to look like the ancient Longhouse. Geographically, the Iroquois Confederacy was a metaphorical house stretching across New York: the Mohawks guarded the Eastern Door, the Senecas guarded the Western Door, and the Onondaga sat dead in the center keeping the fire.

Look at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., and you will see this exact map frozen in stone. The House of Representatives sits on one side, the Senate sits on the other, and the central Rotunda holds the executive tension together in the middle.

The founders built the cage perfectly. But while Hiawatha built his Longhouse to keep the snakes contained, we turned our Capitol into a breeding ground, forgetting that the people outside were supposed to keep the keys.