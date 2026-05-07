We’re used to thinking of pop stars as gods, these larger-than-life figures looming over us. But the truth is smaller and much more clinical: they only exist as tiny dancers on our screens.

When we talk about MK-Ultra, we usually look for a shadow cabal in a cold war room. But this song explores the real power behind the curtain: the viral power of the people. We’ve taken the reins. We are the ones who decide which star will be sacrificed to the flames of fame and become a constellation. To “know” a celebrity is really just to have a constellation of them mapped out in your own mind. Your neurons fire in instant recognition because they’ve occupied your brain’s skyline. That is the only immortality that exists now—becoming a neural constellation in the collective mind of the swarm.

It’s a steep price to pay to be an icon, but despite the cost, it sure seems like everybody’s buying.

Funny how idolatry works. The idolaters insist the idolatee must be enjoying it. After all, they envy them for the fame they’ve granted them. This belief that the idol must be happy is essential—it’s the justification we use to tear them apart once the flavor has changed. There is nothing ideal in being an idol; it’s the loneliest place to be. Before you brag about how dark and deep the pit was from whence you came, remember: scapegoats are expected to complain. The idol is never allowed that luxury.

I added a third verse to my original song “Tiny Dancer” I wrote last year. The new verse expanded the vision so much I gave it a new title. This one hits different. Would love to know what you think.

The Only Them Is Us (Tiny Dancer)

(Verse 3)

Scuse me, lemme get dat autograph and a pic with you

They see us having laughs so they click my shit too

The kindling of Hollywood is burning its fuel

The Vestal virgins fame is a flaming jewel

Crowd is a blind tribe, itching for a fresh crime

Smashin’ fine lives to manipulate the skyline

Every Midas finger is a pie-sky deep mine

Till the golden goose stops dropping fine dimes

So who’s really runnin’ the MK show?

Not the suits, but the clicks and the viral flow.

The only them is us.

We’re the crowd in control.

They dance for the feed and pay with their soul.

Listen here: