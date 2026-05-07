James True

James True

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tru3's avatar
tru3
3h

I remember going to a Major League Baseball game when I was 7 or 8 with my grandfather and a couple of other kids. My grandpa took us around to where the players signed autographs and such.

I declined to participate, thinking they wouldn’t want to be bothered. Of course, the other kids laughed at me. Oba wellba.

Maybe that was my own lack of entitlement, but I now understand hero worship seems to me a kind of cannibalism that feeds my own lack of self worth.

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ButterflyDreamLab's avatar
ButterflyDreamLab
12h

I am a trauma based research survivor. Brand new to Substack. Reaching out to anyone that might be interested in helping me share my story.

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