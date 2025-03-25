Columbus spoke of one-eyed, dog-headed cannibals in the New World. The moniker came from mythology. Giants were often portrayed as one-eyed because they were easily fooled—they lacked the capacity to live in society or socialize. This is exemplified in the story of Odysseus lying to the one-eyed Polyphemus so easily.

In Mesoamerican mythology, particularly around the northern Mexico–Arizona area, the “acorn-eaters” were described in a similar way. They were antisocial, dim-witted brutes—afraid of people and, on occasion, eating them for protein. The acorn-eaters represent man before the development of the frontal lobe. He had no nose for the pungent musk of acorns. This is man, pre-ego.

The dog-headed part may be a cultural footprint from Rome. The Latin phrase Caput Gerat Lupinum means “let him bear the head of a wolf.” Historically, it referred to an outlawed felon—a pariah, a lone wolf—who could be attacked by anyone. So when Columbus was expecting to find one-eyed dog-men with an appetite for human flesh, he wasn’t far off the mark.

What did Columbus really discover? He found the primitive brain and its tiny immune system living on the islands. These creatures were mythologized into beasts by the 15th-century truth movement because folklore is the oldest form of social media.

In 2010, scholar Leah Stewart attempted to decolonize the term “cannibalism.” She argues meritoriously that it was rooted in prejudicial denial and superstition. Five years later, a road collapsed in Mexico City. Workers discovered the Huey Tzompantli (skull wall). This single wall holds over 700 skulls—and counting.

Huey Tzompantli at Templo Mayor

So we have more evidence, not less, and people on both sides are struggling to point the right finger. There’s no doubt propaganda exists. It only takes one urban legend about someone eating his cousin to spread across a continent. But shame is washed in white and black. It mostly depends on who’s holding the pen.

Civilized people of Mexico want to deny their history, too. They see Europeans claiming to be above such a practice—and they want in. Cannibalism happened because man was coming online and needed protein. Is it any more cruel than 15 million people shooting each other over the color of a hat?

I think the Aztecs take the brunt of it because they have to. The truth is always in the room—and it will pin its tail on someone. North American legends also have stories of cannibalism but the Mississippian culture is exempt from the label. There is a necessary filter on academia. It says something did not happen until evidence proves it did. Despite this, myths are often rejected simply because they are mythology. I too used to misinterpret this filter. I too thought it wrong to take a myth as fact simply because it was written.

But myths are too honest to be true. These are dirty pictures texted under the covers—blurry, suggestive, and untraceable. Dismissing them is a form of blindness, born from a reverence for academia over mythology.