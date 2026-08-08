We have this wrong idea that society was created and run by alpha-males. We picture a knuckle-dragging lone wolf roaming the terrain, figuring things out for himself while the rest of the pack did their best to keep up. But this isn’t what happened at all.

Not only did early man not live in a cave, his life was highly dependent on the social technology of a herd. Sovereignty was impossible. In fact, it was a form of punishment. The more civilization took hold, anyone who attempted to be a loner found themselves expendable by the clan.

The clan was the only alpha-male. It took over the day we invented secrets and started conspiring against each other. The group is the true predator of man. It prunes and harvests the tyrants and the cheats from its ranks, and no one challenges its dominance. Perhaps the biggest blind spot we have in human understanding would be our refusal to study the clan as an organism.

Society can be defined as a living organism. It satisfies every biological criterion of the definition. We are too absorbed in the individual to notice. We are organelles controlled by the nucleus of a group. We call this creature names like “egregore” because we don’t want it to lose our autonomy. But the group is very real. It has fangs. It grooms itself. It is fully self-aware. Society is a creature with a living brain. Humans tap into this organism’s library and download the latest innovations.

Society’s brain is made of words. Its flesh is language, and it grows and shrinks as different cultures die and thrive. A fascinating theory by Richard W. Wrangham was published in 2021 under the title “Targeted conspiratorial killing, human self-domestication and the evolution of groupishness.” Wrangham makes a convincing case that humans domesticated themselves through gang violence.

Thanks to language, early humans secretly plotted behind a leader’s back, enabling Targeted Conspiratorial Killing (TCK). This majoritarian enforcement overthrew the traditional top-down power pyramid through two distinct paths: an upper path that eliminated abusive alpha males to select against raw, reactive aggression (self-domestication), and a lower path that eliminated thieves and cheats to select against antisocial behavior. Together, these paths drove the evolution of Homo sapiens.

This shift began approximately 300,000 to 400,000 years ago, coinciding with the very origin of our species, Homo sapiens. Around this time, human fossils suddenly start showing signs of self-domestication syndrome. Skulls became more “feminized,” meaning brow ridges shrank, faces shortened, and jaws became smaller—physical traits that directly mirror what happens when wild animals are bred for tameness.

This same period marks the emergence of much more sophisticated, refined toolkits and evidence of wider, cooperative social trading networks, indicating that humans were suddenly getting along much better. Wrangham estimates that this majoritarian system of group enforcement has been actively pruning human behavior for at least 12,000 generations.

The myth of the alpha-male has remained in the lore of science unchallenged for a century. In the 1940s, a researcher named Rudolf Schenkel studied wolves at a Swiss zoo. He threw completely unrelated, adult wolves from different areas into a small, fenced-in enclosure. Because they were strangers trapped in a stressful space, the wolves fought aggressively for resources. Observers assumed this violent, hyper-competitive pecking order was how wolves naturally lived in the wild, coining terms like “alpha” and “beta.” In the wild, natural wolf packs function as cooperative family units led by breeding parents, not aggressive tyrants. These natural packs completely lack an “alpha” dynamic, as the leaders do not violently dominate their subordinates. Instead, leadership within the pack is inherently parental, relying on mutual cooperation, guidance, and protective care to ensure the survival of their biological offspring.

“Dominance contests with other wolves are rare, if they exist at all. During my 13 summers observing the Ellesmere Island pack, I saw none.”—Dr. L. David Mech, USGS Senior Scientist & Founder of the International Wolf Center

In small-scale, egalitarian tribes around the world, there are no alpha males. If a man in the tribe tries to become a tyrant—stealing food, bullying others, or acting aggressively—the tribe follows a strict escalation path: first they mock him, then they ignore him, then they exile him. If he still refuses to stop terrorizing the group, the elders will secretly meet, vote to condemn him, and assign a family member to kill him in his sleep. By making the family take responsibility for policing their own kin, the broader community protected itself. If a family refused to deal with their dangerous relative, the entire family risked being completely exiled from the tribe—which, in the harsh conditions of early human history, was a death sentence.

Anthropological records of the Inuit show that if a man became a serial murderer or dangerous bully, the community elders would meet in secret. Once they reached a consensus, they would quietly approach the man’s closest male relative and ask him to do the deed to prevent a tribal war.

In Ancient Roman Law, the concept of Patria Potestas gave the head of a Roman household the legal right—and sometimes the societal expectation—to execute their own children or relatives if they committed treason against the state, ensuring the family name wasn’t destroyed by the individual’s crimes.

Wrangham’s work suggests human morality was forged under this threat of primitive capital punishment. Before the evolutionary shift of conspiratorial killings, early hominids only had basic “moral emotions” like sympathy or compassion, which we also see in chimpanzees today. But human morality—our internal code of right vs. wrong, duty, and rule-following—was invented through a brutal evolutionary power of the group to prioritize itself over the individual. Survival under the group’s norms required individuals to become hyper-aware of their own reputation and constantly ask themselves, “Will my actions make the group whisper about killing me?” This self-aware paranoia is the origin of the conscience. Things like conformity, duty, shame, guilt, and even righteous indignation are byproducts of our dependency on the clan and our ability to remain inside it.

I discussed this and more in Friday’s Show.