James True

James True

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Sharon's avatar
Sharon
4h

I liked your idea the alpha male needs its clan but the clan only needs the alpha male when he behaves. I had this very scenario recently at a recent passing of a family male father. Cousins showed up to show support for the one side of the family and to determine the strength of the future clan with its new leader.

As white clan members, we are too independent to appreciate the need for a strong family group. The old crows need to keep pushing for gatherings of the family to encourage clan memberships. Thanks for your insights James.

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DDDDDuane's avatar
DDDDDuane
18h

Great essay...

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