When the Moon waxes, the Earth wanes

Words are poor as a poet. All of our thoughts are slippery fish flopping on the dock. We put our hooks in their gums and pull them out to show each other what we thought. Meaning is a colored koi squiggling through our fingers. We lose its intention pretending to hold oceans in cups. Utterance is a drop in the sea of every thought that ever was. We are neurons on the omnidirectional train tracks of prejudice. God is zero-point back at the station. Our identity is a vector as much as it’s a pulse. We are surging streams through time and space. If you want to know how God sees you, take a snapshot of every pose your body’s ever held and connect the dots. Make a map of every geo-coordinate you’ve occupied. What does your time-body resemble in its true form? We are time squiggles. Like three-dimensional ink from a calligrapher’s pen, our spline tapers, splotches, and zips along a baseline. We are a song of the deep for the highest of places.

The meaning gets lost in translation. We miss each other interpreting our giftwrap. We are squirrels arguing with a tree over the shape of the breeze. Language is confusion masquerading as comprehension. We reward ourselves by telling each other what they should have thought.

When the love of self goes silent, there is apathy. When apathy goes silent, there is love. We are emotional lungs filling and spilling from the tide. We cast God out of the garden to accuse him of banishing us.

Technology of Belief