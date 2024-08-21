“We have to wake up now. It’s time to wake up…” - Blueprints of Mind Control

If you know all of them are lying why do you believe in voting? Why do we fail to notice there has never been a scandal at the Electoral College? Why are we constantly shocked and surprised by a system that runs on shock and surprise?

I am not calling voting wrong. I believe in the plasma of the anonymous suggestion hole. The ballot is the Wishing Well where our dreams become taxes. Its bottom is the place no one desecrates. This is a temple of belief and I believe in its love.

“The System is fully corrupt but voting is still valid and credible.” - Adorable

False belief is how we all win but you have to be trained properly. Someone needs to show you how to lie properly. I am telling you government runs on lies because you do. The only difference is they value its fuel while you run from it. Government has to lie because the truth could never survive in your environment. Government is more effective than you because you are the only one living in denial.

-James

Blueprints of Mind Control is a self-induced psychotic journey through the roots of who and what controls our thinking.