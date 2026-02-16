Samuel Kirkland

History usually remembers the “Founding Fathers” as men in powdered wigs sitting in Philadelphia. But 250 miles to the north, in the dense forests of the Mohawk Valley, a lone Presbyterian missionary named Samuel Kirkland was waging a diplomatic campaign that would decide the fate of the American Revolution—and the future of the most powerful indigenous empire in North America.

We know the official story: Kirkland convinced the Oneida and Tuscarora to break with the Iroquois (Haudenosaunee) Confederacy and fight for the Rebels. The result was a tragic “civil war” between brothers that shattered a centuries-old peace.

But what if Kirkland had succeeded in bringing the entire Six Nations to the American side?

The Man Between Worlds

Samuel Kirkland wasn’t your average colonial preacher. He lived among the Oneida for decades, spoke their language fluently, and shared their hardships. When the Revolution broke out, he wasn’t just preaching the Gospel; he was preaching the cause of Liberty.

Through his influence, the Oneida became the “Forgotten Allies” of the Revolution, famously carrying 600 bushels of corn to Washington’s starving troops at Valley Forge.

The Great “What If”: A Unified Front

Imagine a 1777 where the Mohawk, Seneca, Onondaga, and Cayuga—led by the brilliant Mohawk chief Joseph Brant—didn’t side with the British Crown. Imagine if Kirkland’s silver tongue and deep friendships had unified the entire Confederacy behind the Continental Congress.

1. The End of the Frontier Terror

The “Border Wars” of New York were some of the bloodiest of the Revolution. If the Iroquois had been unified allies, the infamous raids on Cherry Valley and Wyoming would never have happened. Thousands of lives would have been spared, and the British “Northern Strategy” would have collapsed by 1778.

2. The Prevention of the “Scorched Earth”

In our timeline, George Washington—known to the Iroquois as Town Destroyer—ordered the Sullivan Expedition to burn Iroquois crops and villages to the ground. If they were allies, this devastation never occurs. The Haudenosaunee would have entered the 19th century with their infrastructure, agriculture, and population intact.

3. An Indigenous “Founding State”?

This is the most provocative possibility. Had the entire Confederacy been the reason for American victory, the U.S. would have been legally and morally indebted to them. We might have seen the creation of a sovereign Indigenous State within the Union, or a much stronger legal framework for tribal land rights that could have halted the Westward Expansion’s most brutal chapters.

The Tragedy of Loyalty

The real history is far more somber. Kirkland’s Oneida friends sacrificed everything for the Americans, only to see their lands slowly stripped away by the very government they helped create.

Kirkland spent his final years founding the Hamilton-Oneida Academy (now Hamilton College), envisioning a place where Indigenous and white students would learn side-by-side. It was a noble dream that struggled against the tide of a growing, land-hungry nation.

Why This Matters Today

The story of Samuel Kirkland and the Oneida is a reminder that the American Revolution was not just a war between Britain and her colonies—it was a complex, multi-ethnic struggle for the soul of a continent.

When we look at the ruins of old forts or the halls of Hamilton College, we aren’t just looking at the past. We are looking at a “lost future”—a moment where two cultures almost found a way to build a nation together.

Go Deeper:

Visit: The Hamilton College Archives to read Kirkland’s actual diaries.

Read: The Oneida Indians in the Age of the American Revolution by Jack Campisi.

Explore: The site of the Battle of Oriskany, where Iroquois fought Iroquois in one of the war’s turning points.

What do you think? If the Six Nations had stayed unified, would the U.S. government have honored its treaties, or was the hunger for land inevitable? Let’s discuss in the comments.