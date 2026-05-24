It takes very little courage to say the world is broken. There’s practically an incentive program if you say it with enough drama. Social media rewards the Chicken Littles who paint the sky falling the hardest. You read about secret organizations so evil and powerful that no one has ever actually seen them operate. This sounds like the perfect roommate not a world-stealing cabal.

It reminded me of the first time someone explained to me that the Luciferian Illuminati were bound by cosmic law. I asked for clarification, “The evil elite are so evil that they must first tell you exactly what they are going to do and obtain your consent before doing it.” This was a requirement of karmic law, which they follow quite honorably.

So I did some morality math:

* Evil people follow the laws of the universe.

* Evil people believe in consent-driven behavior.

* Evil people give 30 days’ notice of their actions.

This behavior, under consent-based natural law, is how they are “mocking you.”

I later learned these elites were rich, powerful, successful, impossibly healthy, driven by astrology, possibly immortal, and possessed secret knowledge unavailable to ordinary people. At a certain point, I had to stop and ask: *Am I supposed to be against these people?*

The mythology became increasingly difficult to parse. Every description sounded less like a secret cabal and more like a self-help hermetic gardener co-op. Eventually, I reached the only reasonable question left: Am I one of them? Am I a vegan Illuminati because I don’t eat children?

I think the answer is yes.

I fundamentally share their courage in how I view nature. It is this vision that makes me so evil, so cosmically bound, so faith-based in my trust of nature. And finally, this internal light I carry like a lantern before dawn is all the proof you need to know I am Illuminatus.

I am the Fiat Lux that burns inside me.

Real courage is found in seeing nature’s flame as perfect. And accepting that humanity, despite all its behavior, has never possessed the power to step beyond the boundaries of what nature permits. Only here do you find the hidden stairs. This is where you start to climb the hermetic ladder and enter the world of secret societies. In fact, conspiracy theories were the first pylon into their temple.

But these societies aren’t made by man; they are made by nature itself, and man finds them and practices alchemy inside of them. Nature gives us secret societies to protect its people from its public. Public societies are all-inclusive. Like prison, everyone inside is entitled to feel included. There is no banishment in public. While this sounds wonderfully kumbaya, hyenas thrive at these campfires and nature created secrets to survive them.

People don’t fear the elite. It’s so much more deranged than that. People fear the duty and posture it takes to become one so the trendsters do what it can to stop admiring them. We do this through demonification. Every year, the truth movement invents a more psychopathic villain to act as *pharmakos* (scapegoat). Luciferians are performing a public service as the focal point of society’s evil. People can blame them instead of holding themselves responsible for feeding and following the pundits who do everything in their power to nurture the scapegoat system that keeps crushing any motivation to rise for something better.

The self rises in society’s insistence for mediocrity. One begets the other. The mirror is a lonely place. But you find yourself there, when society’s not around. This secret society only needs you as a member. But, you have to trust nature. This is the only way to truly trust yourself.

Thanks for the witness. Have a great day!