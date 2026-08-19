I’m joined by writer and thinker Kameron Primm for a deep exploration into the philosophy of language and the logos. We delve into Plato’s Cratylus, discussing the eternal debate between arbitrary custom and the universal logos.

From the etymology of “robot” to the “sigils” of scientific equations like E=MC², we examine how language acts as a tool for compression, conservation of energy, and collective sanity. We also challenge the modern definition of “scientism,” exploring whether our empirical systems are actually a form of refined religion and how our unique ability to mimic has shaped human consciousness.



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Key Topics:



The Cratylus debate: Hermogenes vs. Cratylus

Why science might be the "non-fiction of language"

The biological roots of meter and bird calls in speech

Artificial Intelligence as a mirror for human neural programming

The "mimicry" that separates us from other primates