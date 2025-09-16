It’s not that I dismiss conspiracies. I don’t think we’d have society without them meddling in our foundations. My problem is the idea that people imagine an evil cabal willing to stage a political hit but somehow unwilling to rig an election. They cling to the fantasy that our democracy is honest, while believing a cabal has been running things for centuries without ever penetrating the electoral college or violating the sacred bond between government and media.

I learned this during the hunt for Bin Laden, when America’s media had seven opportunities to capture the world’s most wanted terrorist but chose to interview him instead. When you stare at it in the sun, it’s laughable. This kind of hopeful delusion is a form of Stockholm syndrome, and I carried it for a long time. I was infected by the comfort of believing in a singular Deep State dropping in evil while me and my fellow Americans were innocently duped. That was 2019.

I am stronger now, and I can afford to admit the predator is in the room. I know I am embedded in a fascist majoritarian herd that insists I believe, accept, and worship a god of consensus. This cult is too big to be seen. It is too ignorant to behold its own reflection. Its body is so large it doesn’t even have a name. Not everyone can handle that. It isn’t as warm and fuzzy as a Deep State used to be.