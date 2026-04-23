In the heat of the Haitian Revolution, they cut out Èzili Dantò’s tongue so she could never betray her people. Now, she speaks only in 'kekeke'—the sharp, clicking sound of a warrior who chose silence over betrayal.

There is a place where gangs control most of the capital, where kidnapping is an industry, where rape is used as a tool of governance, and where prisons hold people for years without trial.

That place is Haiti.

And the mistake everyone makes is thinking Haiti is the exception.

It isn’t. Haiti is the reveal.

In Port-au-Prince, a coalition of gangs operating under the name Viv Ansanm—“living together”—controls the majority of territory and has already forced the resignation of a sitting prime minister. These groups are not disorganized criminals. They run systems. They tax businesses, control highways, and extract money through coordinated kidnapping operations. They regulate movement, decide who can pass safely, and determine what kind of life is even possible in entire sections of the city.

And they enforce that control through violence that is not random—but structured.

Mass killings are not uncommon. Entire neighborhoods are attacked to consolidate territory. Bodies are burned, mutilated, and displayed. Kidnappings target both locals and foreigners, with ransoms calibrated to what a human life is worth in that environment—often tens of thousands of dollars, sometimes more.

But the most important—and most misunderstood—aspect of this violence is sexual.

In some areas, gang-linked groups have been implicated in hundreds, even thousands, of cases of sexual assault within a single year. That number is not incidental. It is not just a byproduct of lawlessness. It is a signal.

Because sexual violence at that scale does something very specific to a population.

It doesn’t just harm individuals. It rewires the social field.

When acts like that are carried out publicly, repeatedly, and without consequence, they don’t just terrorize—they lower the perceived value of the human body itself. They collapse the idea that a person has inviolable worth. They teach everyone watching that dignity is conditional, fragile, and ultimately disposable.

You don’t have to assault everyone.

You only have to assault enough people, visibly enough, that everyone else adjusts.

That is how morality gets suppressed.

Not through argument. Through demonstration.

America’s Department of Defense employs 5.4 million people compared to Mexico’s drug cartels who employ 3.2 million. Why is it moral for one cartel to operate but not the other? Both groups have armed militias that execute people without trial, both violate habeas corpus, both illicit taxes for passage and protection. Both shut down commerce to bully their own interests.

Government Is Not the Opposite of This

From the outside, this looks like chaos. It looks like the absence of government.

But Haiti exposes something uncomfortable: this is not the opposite of government. This is one of its early forms.

Because if you step back and look structurally, the differences begin to blur.

Gangs tax. Governments tax.

Gangs control territory. Governments control borders.

Gangs kidnap. Governments detain.

And in Haiti’s case, the government itself holds the moral high ground on paper—but not in practice. The legal system has detained massive portions of its population for years without trial, despite constitutional guarantees of habeas corpus.

So what you have is not a clean divide between order and chaos.

You have competing systems of control—one formal, one informal—both relying on coercion.

The Ancient Pattern: Power Comes From the Violent Center

This is not new.

Long before Haiti, long before America, societies on this continent understood something modern political language tries to hide.

At the center of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy is the figure of Tadodaho—a man described as so dangerous and chaotic that his mind was symbolized as snakes tangled in his hair. He was not removed. He was transformed and placed at the center of governance.

The logic is simple and brutal:

The man who can create the most fear is the man who can stabilize it.

He is not the exception to order.

He is the foundation of it.

Conotocarious: The American Inheritance

America did not escape this pattern. It refined it.

George Washington carried the Native name Conotocarious—commonly translated as “town destroyer” or “devourer of villages.” That name traced back to his great-grandfather, John Washington, whose actions in colonial conflict—including the killing of Native leaders during negotiations—cemented a reputation that endured across generations.

This is not symbolic language.

This is recorded memory.

The founding lineage of the United States carried a name associated with the destruction of settlements. That reputation was not erased—it was absorbed into legitimacy.

The difference between that history and Haiti is not moral.

It is distance.

Haiti Shows the Mechanism in Real Time

Now look back at Haiti.

Jimmy “Barbecue” Chérizier, a former police officer, becomes a gang leader, orchestrates mass killings, unifies rival factions, and emerges as a central political force.

He is not an outlier.

He is a familiar figure.

The violent actor becomes the organizer. The organizer becomes the authority. The authority becomes the story people tell later to explain how order emerged from chaos.

Haiti is simply earlier in that process—and far less disguised.

Why Sexual Violence Matters to Power

This is where most analysis stops too early.

People see the violence and assume it is excess. Breakdown. Loss of control.

But in environments like this, certain forms of violence persist because they produce results.

Sexual violence, in particular, reshapes the internal boundaries of a society. It changes how people carry themselves, how they move, how they calculate risk, and how they perceive their own worth. It creates a psychological field where survival replaces dignity as the primary concern.

Once that shift happens, governance becomes easier.

Because people are no longer defending principles.

They are managing fear.

The Real Trigger: Rising Self-Worth

And yet, even under those conditions, instability grows.

Not because people are inherently violent—but because they begin to think differently about themselves.

As your transcript points out, exposure to the outside world—through connection, through technology, through comparison—raises self-perception. People start to believe they deserve more than what they are living inside.

That belief is the true destabilizer.

Because once self-worth rises, tolerance for both gang rule and government failure collapses.

And when that happens, conflict is inevitable.

Haiti Is Not the Failure — It Is the Unmasked Form

What Haiti reveals is not a broken system, but an exposed one.

This is what power looks like before it has time to:

bureaucratize itself

justify itself

and convince people it is something else

Every nation in the Americas was built from the same raw ingredients: violence, hierarchy, myth, and the management of human value.

The only difference is that some have had centuries to clean up the story.

Haiti has not.

And because of that, it shows you something most people would rather not see:

Government does not begin with order.

It begins with force—and with the people willing to use it.

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