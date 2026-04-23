James True

James True

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Jean-Sebastien Savard's avatar
Jean-Sebastien Savard
4h

great comparison my friend! and GEEZ love the beat, ophiculus was awesome too! i'm taking all your beat by the way and adding them to my collection. Ty sir True. Love it!

Hati is us if we took power, well in Quebec. i'm part of many rebellious for sovereignty and most of the group all possess a name similar to :viv ansamn

ici ya vivre-ensemble, commun-o-terre, les chevaliers de l'indépendance, le UN, and a couple more. All of them have this desire to auto regulate themself and make their own micro society. Thus give them a couple years and some organisation and we may be in a similar situation. If we dare ;)

Broken jaw road - my song of the day ;)

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