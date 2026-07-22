Schools are doing fine. All kids need is more practice digesting lies. Lies are good for the soul. They show us the world is full of shenanigans and we must find ourselves in the mess. Schools would be failing us if everything they taught was true. Teachers would fail us if all of them were lit. Society places children in school so they can learn. Textbooks full of lies and mistruths are the only instrument schools have to grow wisdom.



Public education seems to be working. The shame we feel about its methods is directly proportional to how far we have come under its tutelage.



This isn't popular to say because we want to think the human psyche has always been the same but there was a time when punitive education was effective. There was a time when traditional education was too. The rise of Montessori (self-guided) and even mercurial (adversarial) education is a direct result of progress not failure.

After all, every young Jedi needs the dark side to learn. Schools do that. They did it to me. My wisdom emerged from underneath the desk of a nuclear war drill. I had been told Iran was only six months away from the nuclear bomb. Everyone was so serious. It took a while for me to catch on but the lesson is deeper than any memorization. It’s epigenetic now. The shame of gullibility is the only teacher we need. School needs lies with teeth. The goal is wisdom, not education. When done right, the fool and his dunce cap are soon parted.