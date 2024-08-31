Sundance and Baptism have grown limp over the centuries. Their placebo has grown dull through time. We see them today corroded with tradition and reanimated as a kindergarten musical before lunch. The Pastor handed me my lines and pushed me onto the stage, “Stand over there and sing this aloud when you hear, ‘Amen.’”

No one knew he was speaking Egyptian. I thought ancient rites were as stoic as my church. The raciest thing St. Timothy’s had was a bright red door. Its mouth was subdued with black braces to a fortress of surrounding stone. This was my only house of God and the red door was its tongue.

History has taught me much since then and by chance some of it was accurate. There are altars in Jerusalem with evidence of Messiah christened in THC. Vestal Virgins at the Temple of Athena lubricated a wooden Priapus every moon. Men came for miles in many more ways than one. Sex is religion’s grandmother. Passion opens the Muladhara in the coccyx and we are reborn.

We are struggling addicts, addicted to birth. The fermented spirit from these ancient rituals still haunts us. We worship the moment it rips us open again and tears our newest flower apart. We cannot know death for sure. Knowing death is a feeling that requires life. The word, “death” is not the finish line. Death is an event horizon. We taste infinity with one foot inside. Death’s little white line shows us the limits of our suffering are illusions.

Death is a church. Nature is its congregation.

I’ve added a three-minute clip below from “Pain is a Portal to God” which focuses on the ritual of Baptism then and now. What else but a near-death experience would bring the Sadducees and Pharisees away from their altars and down to the river to watch? The Jordan River had something they did not — the Holy Oil of Adrenaline.