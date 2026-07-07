James True

James True

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Scott J Simon's avatar
Scott J Simon
3h

Truth named a construct of language and history, a function of power, itself a totalizing claim, then used as settled ground to deconstruct everything else, borrowing the very authority it says doesn't exist. And yet doesn't 2 + 2 = 4 sit outside that entirely, true regardless?

Even the eyes carry this. Two lenses overlapping into one image, the vesica piscis of sight itself, a fiction in the strict sense, there is no single unified image out there, only two shadows merged. But not a belief. A discoverable truth, in that we can trace exactly how the shadow is made, and know it as shadow. Plato's cave as the skull.

Refuse the harder version of this anyway, and you get Winston in 1984, traumatized until he can say 2 + 2 = 5 and mean it. Not a belief, a wound. Held not because it's true but because the alternative was made unbearable. And in that wound, truth doesn't disappear, it just goes underground, visible only as the shape of what's being violated.

This is where relativism, taken all the way down, eats itself. If nothing holds outside power, there's no ground left to stand on to critique power, only competing narratives. That's the real cost of the absolute version of this move, a humanities that can describe domination but can no longer say why it's wrong.

But I don't think that's really where you land. Consensus knighting fiction into fact is still a mechanism, still a theory, Foucault's move. Your last line does something else, closer to Laruelle, the Real as foreclosed, not hidden. It would ruin reality if they did isn't revealing a mechanism, it's the point where explanation runs out.

Beneath all of it, preconceptual, something prior to the whole architecture. No truth, no fiction, no self, no other, the tetralemma exhausted, no is, no is-not, no both, no neither. Even the negation cancels out. No reality left to ruin. Silence overstates it.

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