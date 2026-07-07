The Guiding Light of Petrification
The rise of solidity in reality and entertainment
The rise of reality TV before the rise of social media mimics the same historic path literature took from its origins in fiction into nonfiction. We invented truth after fiction, not before. This should bother us more. We should find this peculiar.
It took us thousands of years to decide we should separate facts from the lore we recollect. This idea of two separate categories remained undiscovered until 1867. There is no central inventor; libraries suddenly realized these things were different. Nonfiction was a conscious emergence, the same way depth perspective in paintings came late in the 14th century.
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Even today, the antihero is a kind of cheese we hide fables in to make them digestible. All of our mediums have become more believable. Our appetite hungers for belief more than it does for escapism. The social mind has grown exponentially as humans become more connected. The appetite for believability rises like a tide, drowning those who are doomed to reject it. Breaking the fourth wall is a necessity we demanded.
But nonfiction never meant “true.” It was a label for that which is more believable. It’s so believable that many people insist it’s not a belief at all. They grant it solidity and defend it as if it were concrete.
But it’s not.
It was simply the next evolution of the believable—a kind of petrified belief that carries more torque. This is why we ask others to confirm. We are casting a vote for solidity.
Consensus is king. He rules the world and grants title to lore before a court. A fact is a fiction knighted by the group. Anyone who disagrees becomes a faction of heretics.
There is no genre for true. The only word is “nonfiction.” It is an anti-definition, a type of fiction that has been isolated from the rest, placed on a higher shelf to deliver a more potent fix. This is what people truly mean when discussing facts. These are preferences for viscosity.
Can you see the progression? The earliest fables were stories for children. Ghost stories matured. Then came biographies and real-life accounts. Then autobiographies. The progression continues today as crime becomes “true crime.” Reality TV merges with game shows. Politics merges with wrestling. News becomes conspiracy theory. Academia merges with fraud and plagiarism. The S&P 500 merges with Musk.
None of these morphings advance truth. Instead, they give belief more juice.
I used to want people to see what I do. But I know better now. It would ruin reality if they did.
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Truth named a construct of language and history, a function of power, itself a totalizing claim, then used as settled ground to deconstruct everything else, borrowing the very authority it says doesn't exist. And yet doesn't 2 + 2 = 4 sit outside that entirely, true regardless?
Even the eyes carry this. Two lenses overlapping into one image, the vesica piscis of sight itself, a fiction in the strict sense, there is no single unified image out there, only two shadows merged. But not a belief. A discoverable truth, in that we can trace exactly how the shadow is made, and know it as shadow. Plato's cave as the skull.
Refuse the harder version of this anyway, and you get Winston in 1984, traumatized until he can say 2 + 2 = 5 and mean it. Not a belief, a wound. Held not because it's true but because the alternative was made unbearable. And in that wound, truth doesn't disappear, it just goes underground, visible only as the shape of what's being violated.
This is where relativism, taken all the way down, eats itself. If nothing holds outside power, there's no ground left to stand on to critique power, only competing narratives. That's the real cost of the absolute version of this move, a humanities that can describe domination but can no longer say why it's wrong.
But I don't think that's really where you land. Consensus knighting fiction into fact is still a mechanism, still a theory, Foucault's move. Your last line does something else, closer to Laruelle, the Real as foreclosed, not hidden. It would ruin reality if they did isn't revealing a mechanism, it's the point where explanation runs out.
Beneath all of it, preconceptual, something prior to the whole architecture. No truth, no fiction, no self, no other, the tetralemma exhausted, no is, no is-not, no both, no neither. Even the negation cancels out. No reality left to ruin. Silence overstates it.