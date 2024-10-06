Chris Melton, Lake Lure Assistant Fire Chief/Emergency Management

No one may usurp FEMA’s authority to rescue, or not rescue, people. This is the fourth arm of government activated under Article 1, Section 9 and it crippled us during Covid. Now, we are watching local government take us into a police state under global victimology.

Meet the newest enemy in the public safety battlefield. This is FEMA empowered Assistant Fire Chief, Chris Melton from Lake Lure, NC. FEMA gave him the power to threaten a helicopter pilot with prison and ordered him to abandon his child and another survivor for violating his turf.

Oddly, Melton refused to state his policy on camera and chose to hide behind a Town Manager who vigorously defended his actions. If you thought maybe Chris was too busy helping people to be interviewed you’d be mistaken. Chris was hiding behind the door and reveals himself accidentally during the interview.

Thanks to FEMA, the fire department will enforce public safety by criminalizing anyone who usurps their authority to provide it. See how this works? Public safety is the right to commit violence. This means voluntarism is terrorism under Article 1, section 9, of the Constitution and an entire bureaucracy has been empowered with tanks and guns to back up their ability to enforce it.

Firemen carry firearms now because every outbreak and disaster invigorates them to do so. Autonomy is the enemy of procedure. Autonomy must be subdued before help can arrive. We know Chris Melton or his Town Manager will never wake up and see what is happening.

Here in my hometown of Banner Elk, the corporation known as Lowe’s Hardware has turned their parking lot into an emergency hot shower and laundromat facility. You don’t have to buy anything. Additionally, they have truckloads of generators and chainsaws ready to sell and have workers in the parking lot educating customers on how to use them. Food trucks have assembled at random and are serving hot food without permission. It’s a corporate island in the occupied territory of FEMA with clean water and laundry.

Meanwhile, the lonely FEMA tent at my town hall requires you to check in with someone at a desk with a clipboard. They have bottled water acquired during Katrina. If you have a jug, you can fill it from the sink in the bathroom but only if the bottle fits under the five inch clearance. There are no public showers. The firehouse has them but the public can’t use them due to “public safety.” They have no towels. They open carry to guard the water from autonomous locals who might be irrationally thirsty.

The distance between Lowe’s Hardware and my Townhall is roughly five miles. One world is autonomous, the other is oppressed by bureaucratically enabled victimology.

The privilege of the Writ of Habeas Corpus shall not be suspended, unless when in Cases of Rebellion or Invasion the public Safety may require it.- Article 1, Section 9, Clause 2 - U.S. Constitution

I beg you, ask not what your country can do for you. It literally will only make it worse.