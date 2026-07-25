The Fire Priests of Baal

Romulus and Remus were left for the wolves. Orphaned babies were abandoned to Baal. It wasn’t a sacrifice; it was a loss—a giving up. Rome was famous for babies abandoned in the street. Children had no names before the age of five. Baal’s altar was a living prayer to grant the child salvation. The babies’ fates were given to Baal. Is that evil?

Today, orphans are left at fire stations—the modern-day temples of Baal. The god of orphans is still worshipped with fire. It is the same altar and the same prayer for the same god to step in and save the innocent from the feeble.

How evil is it to know your child could do better than you?

The word evil used to mean feeble. Now, it means perfect, cold, and strong. People worship evil by giving it power it never had. Baal is not here to be conquered. He is here to be understood. Evil is simply the word we use to ignore what hasn’t been understood.