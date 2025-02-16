A tenderfoot crawls through the crystal forest. Our knees won’t callous so we learned how to walk. Running is a faith-based activity. Fear teaches miracles through its church. All things miraculous dry like glue. We forget how much magic we pull from the abyss.

How else could the earth teach body autonomy? In 2018, the phrase, “My body. My choice” was a troupe for the left. Now it’s a pillar for both sides. She is teaching us.

The earth is not your friend. She is your network administrator. She is not here to save you. She is not here to sterilize or remove corruption. She has allocated your namespace and expects you to write. She instantiated you in the name of light and verifies your request for every breath.

To remember is to read. To contemplate is to write. To declare is to test. To sigh is to solve. To pray is to modify her source code. The network blooms or it dies. You are solving her equations by solving your own.

We are farming her crystals. The fruit is buried in our skulls till it’s ripe. The pineal’s gem is an entire life in sand. It’s not supposed to be soft. Your crystal ship is the token you pay the ferryman to go home.