Sadness is a debt to happiness we’re asked to pay too soon. We mourn our addiction to happiness when sadness comes. But sadness is not depression. Depression is worse.

Sadness is a storm—wild, hard, but alive. Depression is no wind at all. It’s the stillness so still you don’t even want to paddle. Sadness hurts because you still care. Depression is the absence of caring.

Depression is work. You buy a lottery ticket every day just to train yourself to look forward to something again. You practice desire without feeling it. You pretend to want until the wind returns. Sadness is the love of wanting. Depression is the absence of it.

I’m not sad or depressed now. But I’ve been there. And little things—tiny forward-looking rituals—can matter. A lottery ticket. A walk. a bamboo dragon. A conversation. A boundary. Anything that sparks the practice of looking forward.

Life is too short to mistake sadness for depression. Sadness is a victory. Sadness means you loved something as perfectly as you could.