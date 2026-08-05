The Crucifixion of Jeran Campanella (aka Jeranism) is a brutal thing to behold but it teaches us so much about sincerity and authenticity in the world. I, for one, am thankful to be surrounded by liars and charlatans; it is the only way we truly learn to discern people on a genuine journey from those who simply want to control the road.

Watching Jeran burn the proverbial Flat Earth house down to align with his personal integrity is an act worthy of respect. It takes real courage to change your mind in a community that has turned cannibal and will do everything to make you pay for your heresy.

I sat down with Jeran yesterday to discuss his journey and dive deep into his recent trip to Antarctica for “The Final Experiment.”

Wanna see a part two? Let us know in the comments.