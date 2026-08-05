The Crucifixion of Jeranism
My Talk with a Former Flat Earther
The Crucifixion of Jeran Campanella (aka Jeranism) is a brutal thing to behold but it teaches us so much about sincerity and authenticity in the world. I, for one, am thankful to be surrounded by liars and charlatans; it is the only way we truly learn to discern people on a genuine journey from those who simply want to control the road.
Watching Jeran burn the proverbial Flat Earth house down to align with his personal integrity is an act worthy of respect. It takes real courage to change your mind in a community that has turned cannibal and will do everything to make you pay for your heresy.
I sat down with Jeran yesterday to discuss his journey and dive deep into his recent trip to Antarctica for “The Final Experiment.”
Wanna see a part two? Let us know in the comments.
I would very much like to see part 2. Part 1, for me , was very dilating. It made me sense that currently ,fear and cognitive dissonance is propagating the need to believe whatever makes someone feel better. That's the reason for no evidence needed. I can remember staying attached to ideas because I was afraid to be wrong. Wrong felt scary. Feeling better overrides feeling scared. Thank you Jaran for your transparency and bravery.
Thank you James for bringing light to Jaran's experience. I learned a lot through this conversation.