James True

James True

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Nancy Beam's avatar
Nancy Beam
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I would very much like to see part 2. Part 1, for me , was very dilating. It made me sense that currently ,fear and cognitive dissonance is propagating the need to believe whatever makes someone feel better. That's the reason for no evidence needed. I can remember staying attached to ideas because I was afraid to be wrong. Wrong felt scary. Feeling better overrides feeling scared. Thank you Jaran for your transparency and bravery.

Thank you James for bringing light to Jaran's experience. I learned a lot through this conversation.

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