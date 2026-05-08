Social media punishes the creator and rewards the engager. You can create all you want, but the algorithm won’t treat you differently just because you gave it something unique. To the platforms, your talent is meaningless without engagement. This convinces you to buy into the lie that you must churn out loads of “content” before you are worthy of being seen or considered. They tell you this because it yields more engagement for them.

This treadmill creates an elitism where artists are recognized only by their ability to pay their dues to the machine. I am arguing that it is impossible to do this and remain a creative artist. Creative artists are not suited for “engagement.” Their works are one-of-a-kind. This is the opposite of the craftsman, who prioritizes technique over uniqueness. Creatives create. They complete. They move on. Craftsmen perfect. They refine. They iterate.

Engagers create attention around things that already exist. Their “creation” is measured by the amplitude of exposure they can generate. The purpose becomes the engagement itself, not the art. Creativity becomes nothing more than a token to engage over.

I understand we are flooded with tokens on every platform. I understand that my flowers are not rare. I watch the engagers interact eloquently with their audiences; I see them thriving, and part of me wishes I could be them. But I am not them. I am a creative. All I can do is hope that one day they will pick my living flowers over some dead guy they’ve posted for the thousandth time—knowing they only do that because dead people flowers engage more noses.

I am 55 now. I know others need attention more than I do. I used to need that kind of validation, but my needs are more centered now. I want all the creatives to have just enough to keep their gardens healthy. I want the same for myself. I want to keep creating, and I value the environment that appreciates my flowers while they are alive so I can grow more of them.

When my creative self gets sad, I tell it, “Don’t worry... after you die, the engagers will finally come to appreciate all these flowers we left.” This makes him feel better.