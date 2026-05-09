Whenever I picture InfoWars, I see a Mad Max parade float. It was loud, chrome-plated, and leaking oil. At the helm was a shirtless, gravel-voiced warlord throwing out supplement bottles like grenades. It was a spectacle of high-octane paranoia, but at its core, it relied on a simple human instinct: the comfort of the box.

Limits are a gift. Ask any cat. Give it a cardboard box and it immediately climbs inside and starts purring. The world is too exposed to drop your guard, but inside a box, the danger is confined. This is where the parasympathetic system finally engages. It’s the same impulse that drives the repeat offender; sometimes the outside world is so chaotic that the only place to truly ‘relax’ is back inside the four walls of a cell.

TESSERACT (n): A box within a box. A construct you build with your own hands to simulate an alternate view of the outside world.

The Tesseract convinces the human they are unnatural. It’s a psychological box wrapping itself around the victim, creating a false perpetrator known as ‘the globalists.’

Alex Jones built a Tesseract for his audience, and the walls of that box were defined by the idea of Globalism. He took a messy, indifferent world and shrank it into a clear, binary drama. By naming the “Globalist,” he provided a boundary where the enemies were identified and the rules of the struggle were set. To hear his perspective was to climb into that box and feel the same relief as the cat. You finally stop looking over your shoulder at a thousand vague threats and start focusing on one.

Telling someone they are being watched doesn’t just make them afraid—it makes them significant. It transforms a mundane life into a freedom fighter in a cosmic battle for truth and justice. This is a good thing.

But the InfoWars Tesseract eventually collapsed. The Jones trial was the moment the jungle finally became visible, revealing a man trapped in the tesseract of a billion-dollar judgment. His spectacle turned sad—more and more drunken rants revealed the truth in his flaccid character that no supplement was going to get him out.

But the important part has nothing to do with Alex and everything to do with his fans. The reality is that they are right. Civilization has become a sterile cabal of public safety blocking us from the raw reality of the jungle. Man is natural. The tesseract tries to distort that. It tells you you’re unnatural by telling you how bad everyone else is. It convinces your natural brain, fully grown in a natural world, that man is unnatural and this is a problem—and Alex called the people who embody this problem the Globalists.

The moment we are allowed to dehumanize each other, we do. This only leads to devastation. One of the ways we are actively dehumanizing each other is denying ourselves of an appetite for a raw and wild jungle experience. This appetite for a dangerous existence isn’t madness—it’s a healthy sign. It is the human spirit frantically trying to claw its way through the tesseract of civilization. These people are champions reaching for a world that feels as vibrant as their DNA remembers it should be, and a shirtless Alex Jones is that spirit embodied inside a human troll.

This track, Tesseract Jack, is an ode to the energy and vitality Alex has given people for so many years.