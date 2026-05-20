We like to pretend that madness is chaotic. We look at obsessive behavior, toxic dynamics, and sudden betrayals from a distance and call them senseless. But the darkest sides of madness are always the sanity underneath the paint. If you scrape away the social expectations, you find that human desperation is an incredibly accurate compass. There is no hiding from magnetism. There is no hiding from human attraction. These aren’t just choices we make; they are chemical bonds formed wirelessly through the air. They sew an invisible cord through space, binding two entirely separate organisms into something far more complex. We casually call this arrangement a relationship. But we should call it what it actually is: an organism.

The Nervous System of Us

Once two people connect, a new living entity is born. This relationship organism develops its own protective layer of intimacy, shielding itself from the outside world. It even develops its own distinct nervous system. When you live inside a bond like this, you stop making decisions in a vacuum. You think about what a choice will do to you, but you also have to think about what it will do to the bond. Every single choice you make has to answer to two distinct parties:

You, the individual.

The organism whose privacy you inhabit.

These relationship organisms hold immense power over us. They possess direct access to the chemical factory inside our bodies. If you service the organism properly, it rewards you with a flood of dopamine and warmth. If you violate it, it punishes you with visceral anxiety and heartache. When you visualize a relationship as its own living identity, you begin to see why modern intimacy is so volatile: every relationship between two people is secretly a triangle.

Trading Prana Under the Table

In a healthy bond, the brain chemicals of love and passion unlock effortlessly. A beautiful tesseract of intimacy is established through mutual adoration. Because the organism is healthy, the adoration you pour into the other person can be freely swapped and converted into self-adoration. It is a perfect, closed loop of energy. It is truly remarkable how clever human beings are with prana once you learn to recognize it.

But what happens when the primary organism starves? What happens when the loop breaks, the adoration dries up, and you are left drowning in the quiet neglect of a dead relationship?

This is where the hidden marketplace of the triangle reveals itself. One of the hardest lessons to swallow is understanding how rare it is to find a true victim in a relationship triangle. Energetically speaking, a true victim is someone who only suffers damage and loses energy from an exchange. If a dynamic only caused damage, the laws of the self would force us to end it immediately to protect our own prime directive.

The triangles that survive do so because they are highly profitable. These profits are almost always neurological. Human beings deeply crave the protective coating of a relationship so they can exchange energy under the table, entirely outside the confines of the conscious mind’s need to justify, filter, and explain our actions. Most of society walks around completely blind to this pranic exchange of power and deference—yet it is happening everywhere, from a high-stakes sales call and a tense corporate board meeting to a routine traffic stop or a dark bedroom.

Electrifyingly Alive

When you are entirely starved for visibility, your nervous system begins to panic. And adrenaline is an incredibly tricky chemical. If you are trapped in a dead bond, feeling completely invisible, the sudden, terrifying reality of becoming the absolute center of someone else’s universe completely warps the wiring of the brain. When a stalker or an obsessive third party enters the geometry, the unconscious mind doesn’t see a threat—it sees a flood of pure, unadulterated energy.

To be hunted is to be seen. To be watched is to be deemed significant.

It is a horrific, dark paradox: the very thing that threatens your physical safety can temporarily make you feel entirely, electrifyingly alive. The conscious mind might scream in fear to satisfy the expectations of society, but the nervous system is quietly cashing a massive check of validation. The triangle stays alive because the energy trade is too profitable to quit.

I saw this dynamic unfolding when I was growing up, back when civilization seemed to play nothing but songs about how desperate someone was over a love they couldn’t have. We know this energy is there. We know obsession is a valuable commodity in a world that hates itself. This is why we hide behind a relationship—to give ourselves permission to love ourselves a little bit more than the world will allow.

I wrote this track to remind us of such things:

What do you think? Should we name our relationships so we can start treating them like a living entity? Wouldn’t acknowledging its appetite make everyone inside more harmonious?