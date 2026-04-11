Quaternion provides a definition of the quotient of two vectors in a three-dimensional space.

NDE’s and the Center of the Universe

Recently published research on near-death experiences (NDEs) offers a striking scientific provocation: the self is less a “ghost in the machine” and more a needle on a compass. In the paper “Towards a Neuro-scientific Explanation of Near-death Experiences?”, researchers describe how disrupting a specific cortical hub—the temporo-parietal junction (TPJ)—can trigger out-of-body experiences and the uncanny sensation of relocating outside one’s own flesh.

The implication is profound: when the brain loses track of where the body is, the “self” goes missing too. This suggests that the bedrock of identity is not memory, personality, or even thought. Identity is orientation.

The Gyroscopic Self

The brain is constantly solving a problem so fundamental it remains invisible: the maintenance of a “here.” This is not a philosophical “here,” but a raw, vestibular calculation of gravity, limb position, and horizon. The TPJ functions as a clearinghouse for multisensory integration; when vision, balance, and touch stop agreeing, the brain can no longer anchor the consciousness to a stable point in space.

The result is not merely confusion, but relocation. Patients report hovering above themselves or drifting through ceilings—not because a soul has escaped the skull, but because the brain’s internal origin point has shifted. In these moments, you haven’t lost your mind; you have lost your coordinates. We are not built like statues, fixed and permanent; we are built like gyroscopes, maintaining our “selfhood” through a constant, active alignment with the physical world.

The Subdivided Sphere

This spatial dependence is baked into our earliest biology. Long before a human being possesses language or memories, the embryo must solve the problem of “where.”

In the first days of life, the zygote undergoes a unique process called cleavage. Unlike typical cell growth, the embryo does not expand; it partitions. It takes its singular, massive volume and subdivides it into smaller, specialized territories. This is the formation of the first Biological Zodiac: a sphere of potentiality being mapped into specific “houses.”

Each cell determines its fate by position. Not by destiny, but by location: Inside vs. outside; top vs. bottom; center vs. periphery. This is the organism’s first circular field of meaning organized around a center. Before you had a personality, you had polarity.

The Blastocyst defines a zodiac for the self through cell division. This is the identity’s omphalos or true center.

Boundary as the First Identity

Life begins when matter learns to draw a line. In the blastocyst stage, the first radical distinction occurs between the Inner Cell Mass (the future person) and the Trophoblast (the outer layer that interfaces with the womb).

This is the moment the “Body’s Zodiac” creates a specialized exterior to protect a specialized interior. A cell membrane is not merely a wall; it is a declaration: Inside is me; outside is not me. We still live within this architectural metaphor today. We speak of “inner lives” and “outer worlds,” of “subject” and “object.” These are high-level expressions of a much older biological imperative: systems must know where they end.

De-Anchoring the Self

When NDEs involve floating through light or the blurring of boundaries, it is exactly what we should expect if this coordinate system collapses.

Without a gravity reference, “up” and “down” dissolve.

Without a body schema, the “fence” between self and world vanishes.

Without a stable viewpoint, perspective detaches.

The profound peace or “oneness” reported in these states may not be a glimpse of a divine realm, but the neurological result of the boundary-making machinery taking a holiday. You haven’t traveled to another world; you have simply lost the map of this one.

The Quiet Terror

The “quiet terror” of this insight is that you do not own your identity; you maintain it. Gravity, balance, and sensory agreement are not background conditions—they are the scaffolding of the self.

When normal brain function returns after a crisis, the “here” snaps back into place. The gyroscope spins up, the coordinates stabilize, and we wake up and say, “I.” It is a return to the center. If anything in modern science deserves the label “mystical,” it isn’t the idea that consciousness survives death. It is the realization that a person is simply matter that learned where it was—and never stopped forgetting.

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