James True

James True

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Jacqueline Welsh's avatar
Jacqueline Welsh
21h

Lines: Identity is orientation; you've lost your coordinates; t(his one touches on what I have been tinkering with in Proprioception and Mainstream kids) maintaining our “selfhood” through a constant, active alignment with the physical world. ( where this is no active alignment with the physical anything...); Before you had a personality, you had polarity.( and as we act as if no longer "need" or value polarity we lose identity making mechanisms); These are high-level expressions of a much older biological imperative: systems must know where they end (poem here- Overlap); You haven’t traveled to another world; you have simply lost the map of this one. (terrifies me...); It is the realization that a person is simply matter that learned where it was—and never stopped forgetting.(This Way Madness lies?)

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Caroline Hurry's avatar
Caroline Hurry
11h

Such an interesting piece - thank you, James 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

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