The bicameral mind is the idea of two language centers, or two minds, working in tandem. These creatures develop a language center independently in order to communicate with each other. One lobe is dominant. The other is subordinate. As time goes on, the dominant becomes more dominant and the subordinate becomes more subordinate. The distance between these minds is the birth of god. We are intuition and extuition; the trunk and the root.

Linear time is a metaphor we invented in the construction of a mind palace. Introspection requires a metaphorical language to function. Intelligence is not consciousness. An organism having an experience is not the same as being conscious. Consciousness is an introspective tool requiring a metaphorical presence or a third-person self. This presence is the space between the brain’s lobes.

Auditory hallucinations were the birth of consciousness. These sounds were felt externally. They gave rise to community, kings, and the gods. Mythology shows the birth of consciousness 3500 years ago in greek literature as the voice of God evolves into the voice of man. The same truth is shown from the Old to the New Testament.