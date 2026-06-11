James True

James True

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Neo_Mythic_Scribe
4h

This is a beautifully thought out take. I think there are a ton of parallels in what they’ve done to religion and spiritual practices vs what they’re doing to social media.

Is social media the new orthodoxy?

Both have had such a polar impact on creativity. 👀🙏🏼💚

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