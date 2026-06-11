The public square is occupied by a monopoly of humans. These meatsacks are so selfish we call them “billionaires” and it doesn’t bother them. As long as they remain squatting on public land I tell myself, “To scroll is to fall.”

It doesn’t have to be this way. Social media doesn’t have to be this viral and toxic. Nature has pockets and compartments. Each clump of land is its own universe. There is no central Lion ruling the jungle because that would be stupid. We don’t have to be stupid.

The rules for social media engagement are getting worse, not better. To engage is greater than to create. What is created is meaningless to a corporation that farms virality. Virality is measured by consumption, not creation. A single video can feed millions or it can feed nobody. Only these corporations decide.

Virality is the quickening of witness. It turns witness into a commodity and squeezes it into a capacitor behind a gate. There is no scarcity of human talent. There is no organic reason a single video would ever acquire 26 million views. This is a motor that turns the public square into a pay to participate in nature.

Maybe “viral posts” aren’t good for the body. Maybe “viral” is a bad word for a reason. Maybe all those viral posts we deem successful are simply contagious, toxic, and draining. To be viral is to be contagious. Social media wants their posts to go viral because social media wants everyone sick from their algorithm. The pathogenic code becomes contagious when it inhibits human witness and distributes attention to a select few it knows are viral.

A virus is information inside a lipid shell. All posts are microbial information we either believe or reject. This is our immune system discerning resonance from parasite and we are only shown viral pathogens in what should be a public space.

Information is absorbed by thought. Thoughts are petrified belief emanating from every cell’s nucleus in the body. A weak immune system sees no threat in a post when so many people in the herd are infected by it. A weak mind would want to be sick too. A weak mind wants to carry the pathogen so it can belong to the group. This is why virality is so prevalent in teens. Their immune system is still growing and the algorithm is predisposing their bodies to expect and want more virus, not less.

The herd is an egregore belching everything it digests and punishing those who don’t repeat it accurately.

If social media were more natural, it would decentralize for the betterment of the continent. Every bioregion would have a local twitter running on an open-source API with an algorithm that is fully transparent. Social media would become a public space, and the corporate virus farms running America would end. Viral posts would become more local, more organic. One would need to be invested locally to fully appreciate what and why something propagated.

Colloquialism is a form of bioregional health. A social media that rejects nature is parasitic, oppressive, and unhealthy for human consciousness.

This new social media would allow the South to be the South and the West to be the West. We could visit these different bioregions, experience the land’s social media, and see a much clearer picture of who we are on Turtle Island. There is zero reasoning or purpose to the District of Columbia. That is a relic virus that forced itself upon every bioregion of colonial America because the orphans who agreed to a federal yoke were much too weak to fight it.

The problem is never the virus. The problem is always our ignorance of resonance and how vibration and contagion are the same principle.

Thanks for reading. A little witness is all it takes. I am happy to know thoughts like these could never go viral. We only need to propagate. Black-Eye Club is my latest book. Try it. My new album, Various Dream States is out this month. Keep making!