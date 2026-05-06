The concept of the forbidden fruit has always intrigued me as something foolish for God to do. It would be akin to telling a dog not to eat a plate of bacon left on the floor all day. I do not think God is foolish. This has led me to the conclusion that God’s forbidden finger is pointing the way.

The forbidden fruit is the only fruit eaten by those who’ve outgrown obedience. It becomes a hermetic violation showing proof that the fruit of man has ripened into a fully realized individual. The old world calls this ripeness “sin.” To miss the mark is another kind of forbidden fruit. Sin is the only direction the soul can take when it is ready to define itself. Sin is the emergence of the fruit of consciousness.

There is no self without a difference from God. Just as there is no autonomy without the ripening of disobedience. This puts the Garden of Eden in a whole new light as it was not a sin to partake of the forbidden fruit. It was a necessity. Something we needed to emerge from the garden and find our own way home. The banishment at the gates is the self fully formed—like a bird forced out of its nest so that it may fly.

To capture this transition from the safety of the nest to the wild flight of the self, I wrote this track:

Question: does this way of thinking make me evil? Some might say so. As I read my own words now, I realize I sound a bit like Sabbatai Zevi, who believed that “holy sin” was the only way to hasten the Kingdom of Heaven. I’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments.