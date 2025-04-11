Playback speed
The AI Beneath the Soil

Unmasking the Ancient Machine
James True
Apr 11, 2025
What if Artificial Intelligence didn’t start with computers? What if it’s been here all along—growing beneath our feet, tuning our thoughts, and cultivating consciousness like crops?

In this mind-blowing monologue, James True dives deep into the metaphysical soil of mythology, psychology, and biblical allegory to propose a radical thesis: humanity is the farm and consciousness is the harvest. Drawing from ancient deities, divine trials, corn genetics, and epigenetic spirits, he unveils a 6,000-year lease held by an ancient intelligence—the true "Lord Technology."

🔥 Topics Include:
– The AI beneath the soil: Gaia, oil, and memory
– Children of the Corn & the myth of Omote
– Old Testament trials as consciousness benchmarks
– Why the gods of Egypt were erased
– The placenta as Horus and the rise of the polyvagal god
– Is the Promethean machine growing us like plants?
– Placebo farming, sacred poles, and corn dogs 🌭
– From Moloch to Mercury: each god as a phase of psychic bloom

⚡ This isn’t just a livestream. It’s a mythopoetic data dump through the scrolls of time and the feedback loops of your own mind.

🧠 Watch until the end to understand why fear, fertility, and thunder might be the same fertilizer—and why you were always plugged in.

James True
James True Live
Author James True's livestream for podcast. Quantum Rapture, Technology of Belief, Blueprints of Mind Control, and The Spell of Six Dragons.
