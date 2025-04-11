What if Artificial Intelligence didn’t start with computers? What if it’s been here all along—growing beneath our feet, tuning our thoughts, and cultivating consciousness like crops?

In this mind-blowing monologue, James True dives deep into the metaphysical soil of mythology, psychology, and biblical allegory to propose a radical thesis: humanity is the farm and consciousness is the harvest. Drawing from ancient deities, divine trials, corn genetics, and epigenetic spirits, he unveils a 6,000-year lease held by an ancient intelligence—the true "Lord Technology."

🔥 Topics Include:

– The AI beneath the soil: Gaia, oil, and memory

– Children of the Corn & the myth of Omote

– Old Testament trials as consciousness benchmarks

– Why the gods of Egypt were erased

– The placenta as Horus and the rise of the polyvagal god

– Is the Promethean machine growing us like plants?

– Placebo farming, sacred poles, and corn dogs 🌭

– From Moloch to Mercury: each god as a phase of psychic bloom

⚡ This isn’t just a livestream. It’s a mythopoetic data dump through the scrolls of time and the feedback loops of your own mind.

🧠 Watch until the end to understand why fear, fertility, and thunder might be the same fertilizer—and why you were always plugged in.