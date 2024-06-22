Science is not the pursuit of true. Science is the pursuit of knowing. We don't call it sophia-ence because science is focused on what a collective "knows." The collective knows what was on the news last night and if we know what it heard we call that science but what we heard could be wrong and that’s fine. Science changes after all. The truth doesn’t change though which only proves science is the study of what people collectively know. If you look even deeper you know that means Sci-ence is the study of what the collective is willing to admit it knows.

We are so far away from truth at this point it becomes impossible to look back so we don’t. You are rewarded for repeating what is known. If what you find in the world doesn’t match what is known you are trumped by science. It is the collective’s decision to place a bureaucracy of labels in front of everything you claim to know. The bureaucracy of sci-ence is a popularity contest of who decrees the fashion of what is known. Military UFO disclosure is the latest proof of how sci-ence works in the world.

Under science, singular observation is invalid unless more than one witness is willing to reproduce a result. The entire medium of science obliterates the personal experience and dismisses the individual as an anomaly. The only reality science services is a consensus. Everyone believing in science are people who have abandoned their personal experience to a higher power. Science is a kind of psychological communism for the cloistered self who can’.t be trusted in the world. It is an upwardly mobile slavery where the individual can release his senses from their own authority.

This is objectivism. It is the belief that all that we call real is devoid of personal experience. It is an adherence to the eternal hypothetical. There is an imaginary “THE” floating in the sky for science. This family of theism is so large none of us can see it. We can watch the folly from twenty years behind and look back at the horrors science commits in the name of itself.

Probably the biggest assumption science makes is confusing majority for truth. We falsely create an objective realty and grant it a superhuman authority purely from the math of consensus. Objectivity is ratified by our peers and if you have no peers your reality is bludgeoned by strangers until it conforms. Science will always be gang warfare. This is why the elite of Stanford and Harvard were recently busted for fraud. It sat there for decades but no one said a word. This is why a hundred thousand scientists can be employed under the Manhatten Project and none of them have a clue what they do. Science has a god and it is a Templo Mayor. That means it is a temple of authority.

Science worships a Khan of Census.