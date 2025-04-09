Elvis’ corpse has fermented into a fine wine. Every cellar knows its grape. Elvis is a new mythology. Myths don’t die, they age. They ripple and mutate. I had the deep pleasure of speaking with Miguel Conner, Gnostic whisperer and host of Aeon Byte, about his latest book The Occult Elvis. This was not an interview it was a séance. A forensic metaphysical autopsy into how a Mississippi twin born into poverty and grief could become America’s King.

Rhinestone Messiah

Miguel doesn’t just talk about Elvis as an entertainer. He places him in the pantheon with Jesus, Krishna, and Osiris. Elvis was the divine twin—the survivor. His stillborn brother Jesse, born minutes before him, was the ghost twin, the immortal, while Elvis was cursed to walk the earth as the living. It’s this twin dynamic, Miguel argues, that opened a psychic stargate Elvis never stopped traveling through.

Rock and Roll as a Revival Tent

Rock and roll, Miguel points out, was born as a form of ecstatic spirituality—an urban Pentecostalism. In the early days, critics didn’t know what to make of it. The screaming, the convulsing—it all looked like Holy Ghost possession with a backbeat.

Elvis didn’t invent rock and roll. He channeled it into existence. He carried heaven and hell in his pelvis. He absorbed gospel, blues, country, and soul and fused them into a vocalized dance. Elvis was deeply moved by the occult. Not in a “celebrity dabbles in tarot” way. I mean deep. He read Manly P. Hall, Yogananda, and Madame Blavatsky. He practiced astral projection. He melted clouds; and put them back.

His life was a sacred mission. When asked why he didn’t flaunt his supernatural abilities in public, he quoted Yogananda: miracles are not for spectacle, they are markers of spiritual proximity to the divine.

We asked the question no one wants to answer: could there ever be another Elvis Miguel’s answers truthfully. Maybe it’s no one. The cultural soil that grew Elvis—the trauma, the innocence, the Pentecostal yearning, the monochrome media landscape—doesn’t exist anymore. And maybe that’s the point. Elvis is not mortal. He is a living mythology. His body was a vessel for the archetype. Elvis’ giant heart died from too much electricity.