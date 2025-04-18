Imagine being born into a world with no eyelids. Your eyes cannot close. They cannot dim. You are strapped to the hood of reality like a living ornament—wind and light and truth slamming into your face at 80 miles per hour.

That’s not a metaphor. That’s a real experience for people with albinism.

In many ancient cultures, albinos were chosen as shamans—not because they were broken, but because they were raw. Their lack of melanin made them different, yes—but it also made them exposed. They were made to see what others were protected from. And that visibility—terrifying and sacred—became their initiation.

Their vision was unstable. Their eyes fluttered involuntarily in a condition called nystagmus, where the pupils dart side to side, as if the only way to dull the incoming fire of the world was to keep moving. The body, unable to dim the light chemically, resorts to motion—a kind of neurological flinching, like passing a hot potato between the hands of the soul.

This isn't dysfunction. This is adaptation.

The Body Lies to Protect You

Your nervous system is not here to show you truth. It's here to keep you alive. And too much truth—too fast—can break the system.

What we call trauma is often just the aperture of the psyche blown too wide, too suddenly. The result isn’t clarity. It’s fragmentation. That’s why the brain, like a loyal bureaucrat, lies to you. It edits your perception. It colors memory. It blocks input. Not to deceive you—but to spare you.

This is where melanin enters the story.

Melanin: The Veil That Shields the Lens

Melanin is not just pigment. It’s a light sink. A gatekeeper. A dimmer switch for reality.

Neuromelanin, found in deep structures of the brain like the substantia nigra and locus coeruleus, regulates dopamine—the molecule that decides what’s relevant, what’s motivational, what matters. Your eyes do not function without dopamine. Your attention does not hold without it. Your meaning comes from how much dopamine is flowing.

And melanin is the buffer that keeps the fire from becoming a flood.

Without it, the aperture is too open. The body can’t keep up. And so, in those rare souls without this buffer, the system improvises. The eyes flicker. The mind dissociates. The world becomes something too sacred to touch directly—so it is flinched away from, frame by frame.

What most don’t realize is this: The eyes don’t just receive vision. They also output. Much of what we think we’re “seeing” is actually the brain telling the eyes what not to register. The retina has efferent nerves—neural highways flowing from the brain to the eye.

Perception isn’t passive. It’s curated. Truth isn’t hidden—it’s denied upstream.

The Shaman’s Curse: Seeing Without the Filter

In many African traditions, albino children are seen as touched by something beyond. Sometimes hunted. Sometimes worshipped. Often feared. But at the center of all that projection is one simple truth:

They are forced to see what others are not allowed to.

They become tribal aperture. They hold the unbearable image—so the rest don’t have to.

We talk about shamans as healers. But they are also lightning rods. They are burnt by what they bear witness to. And the cost of that is rarely acknowledged.

This is why many mystics fall apart. Why prophets are killed. Why “crazy” people sometimes say the truest things—but in the wrong key.

Because when the aperture is stuck open… there is no room left for mercy.

The Internal Eyelid: Aperture as Design

So how do the rest of us survive?

We evolve an internal eyelid. A psychic shutter. We call it aperture.

It closes during grief. It closes during overwhelm. It closes when we are not ready to know what we already know.

This is not cowardice. It is wisdom. The nervous system is editing for coherence.

And just like melanin buffers light, aperture buffers truth.

This is why the world seems different to different people. It’s not because truth is relative. It’s because perception is throttled.

Every trauma is a stuck aperture. Every spiritual breakthrough is a widening. Every dissociation is a collapse of the gate.

What We Call Denial, the Body Calls Survival

The body’s ability to lie is sacred. And terrifying.

It means we cannot trust everything we see. But it also means we are still here.

To live in this world is to live behind a veil. To glimpse truth is a holy thing—but to touch it all at once would fry the circuitry.

Albino shamans know this better than anyone.

They are strapped to the hood of the world.

Eyes wide open. No eyelids. No filter. No escape.

And in them, we see what happens when there is no one left to blink.

(Author’s note: I explored this concept fictionally in my novel, Black-Eye Club, where one character is given a serum that turns one eye albino, granting him the ability to see what others are biologically trained to avoid. This book is the mechanism beneath that myth.)