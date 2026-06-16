James True

James True

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tru3
20m

One of my favorite things in nature is apprehending a field of tall grass waving in the wind on a sunny day. That’s my best sense of what youre speaking of. More than stalks.

Maybe Van Gogh was able to claim this in Starry Night?

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