Ever heard of stereo-toroidal perception?

It took man thousands of years of culture to truly fathom his mastery of depth perception. Even in art, this feature of reality emerged in the invention of illustrative technologies like perspective as late as the 15th century. We had to learn to comprehend depth in the abstract before it could appear in our paintings. It only appeared in our art once consciousness grasped it.

Can you extrapolate this principle with me and imagine that "zoom perception" is no different?



Unaware, we perceive reality through the convergence of two assemblages. One is macro (as above). One is micro (as below). The optic chiasm combines the unique perspectives of each brain hemisphere to provide a sandbox in which consciousness can play.



Just as the crop tool in Photoshop defines an upper corner and a lower corner, perception itself establishes the boundaries within which reality appears. The outside of a torus and the inside of a torus are two very different universes, yet when experienced in tandem they merge into a single phenomenon.



Reality is not the object of perception. Reality is focus convergence.



We call that convergence "reality."



You never hear about stereo-toroidal perception because we have yet to grasp it well enough to abstract it. Depth perception underwent the same process. Before consciousness could name it, art could not capture it.

Have a great day!