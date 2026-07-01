I haven’t put out a normal JTL show this week, and I want to tell you why.

I’ve been doing a lot of hard thinking since March. Last month, my dad became my second-biggest patron. While I am incredibly grateful, I can’t let that continue. I have been my own biggest patron all year, pouring everything I have into this project, but the tank is temporarily empty. Book sales took an unprecedented dive in 2026, and launching the sci-fi novel was a massive financial risk. But it’s a risk I took because I believe in creating.

We have 1,082 episodes on the shelf and six years of flight behind us. I want to keep flying. But I cannot do it alone.

Right now, the episode on my desk is called “Under a Hummingbird Sky.” It explores how hummingbirds perceive the world—seeing electric green stars where human eyes only render white. It’s a beautiful episode, but I’ve paused work on it. Right now, my energy has to go toward securing the resources to keep this platform alive.

This show has always been a miracle of community generosity. To keep it unique, I need to ask you to consider becoming a producer. Think of us like a public access channel or independent radio. If this unique voice has brought value to your life, please consider joining our Patreon. You can choose any amount, even the cost of a cup of coffee once a month, and change it anytime.

I believe in this model, and I believe in what we’ve built. I am running out of independent ways to fund it, and I would love your help to clear the runway for the next chapter.

~James

https://www.patreon.com/jamestrue