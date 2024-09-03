We know for sure at least one of these two is a clone,

In 2005, Australia became the latest country to permit cloning. They join Britain, Finland, Singapore and South Korea in legalizing the creation of cloned embryos. But this isn’t an accurate way to see the map when it comes to clone production. You need to consider what is happening in Argentina before you try and do that.

Argentina has no cloning laws or regulations. The government doesn’t consider it an issue. Argentina has quite possibly been cloning humans for years. They have a shady past of human trafficking and genetic research with over thirty clandestine facilities raided by police since World War II.

Government doesn’t want you modifying your genes. That’s their job.

So how do we know they are cloning? His name is Adolfo Combiaso. International Polo Superstar and a major stockholder in Crestview Genetics. Crestview has clients all over the world who buy their cloned products. Adolfo made international news by winning a World Polo Championship on six of his clones built from the template of Cuartetera, his favorite horse.

“Cuartetera was a total genious; she was Messi, Maradona” - Adolfo Cambiaso

Adolfo probably made over one hundred horses to get the six you see here.

The cloning process is messy. It takes horrific failure to get one right. Most don’t make it past age one due to a number of complications both inside and outside the womb. Although the true numbers have not been disclosed, Crestview’s operation in Texas has reported a success rate well under 25% depending on the breed and it is quite possibly too large for them to report publicly. The animal rights issues are almost too painful to imagine but we can.

Barb doesn’t mind a few broken eggs to get a fresh copy of her favorite dog Samantha.

Polo is dressage with violence. I’m not bashing the sport. You are basically in full combat and the connection between horse and rider is life and death. It would be hard to say Adolfo’s connection to these clones comes from sentiment knowing how many of his beloved companion were euthanized to create his current stable. It’s safe to say he has more than six in his arsenal. One thing all of those clones have in common is their disturbing ability to recall information from a single original.

All of the original horse’s memories are accessible through epigenetic recall.

These clones know their gender from birth. This is completely unheard of with yearlings. Typically, it would take two years for a horse to begin to express and socialize gender. Adolfo’s clones know this immediately and within a few months they exhibit full-blown puberty. They have to be separated because of it.

Gender isn’t their only genetic ghost. Phobias developed in the master are carried over into each clone at birth. This includes sports training. Adolfo reports his new stock is match-ready the moment they touch a saddle. A lifetime of bonding and connection between horse and rider comes preinstalled from the factory.

I found this subject fascinating so I wrote a book. Adolfo is one of the characters. Black-Eye Club explores global genetics in the free-market of Tanzania and follows the players navigating the black market of human cloning. For all we know, Adolfo is a clone himself and each of his copies are shareholders competing with each other for control over their genetic inheritance.

Read my book Black-Eye Club and take a ride down the rabbit hole of cloning.

You can also watch my research summary in episode 423 - Send in the Clones