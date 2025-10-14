James True

James True

S6E1 - Are You Coming to the War?

Three Sides in the Next Civil War
Oct 14, 2025
Transcript

Shirts and Skins. The War Continues. The Writ of Habeas Corpus is the latest syringe aiming for your body. This attack is sponsored by Turning Point USA and the Republican Party. The men who hated masks now don them under Kevlar and a federal license to open-carry. Will Trump market his MAGA bulletproof vest this Fall? All signs point to yes.

